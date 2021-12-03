Weekend Preview: Fulham and Bournemouth lock horns, West Brom’s need to hit back, Sunderland with an opportunity

Fulham and AFC Bournemouth kickstart the EFL schedule this evening with a mouthwatering clash at Craven Cottage.

FLW TV’s Weekend Preview looks ahead to that fixture as first takes on second, with Scott Parker returning to Fulham for the first time as Bournemouth boss.

Elsewhere in the Championship this weekend, West Brom are looking to get back on track at Coventry City, whilst Blackburn Rovers take on Preston North End in a Lancashire Derby at Ewood Park.

On Sunday, Queens Park Rangers, who have leapfrogged West Brom in the Championship table into third, host Stoke City, hoping for another positive result to keep them motoring on towards a promotion push.

The FA Cup robs us of a full schedule in League One and League Two, but there’s still Accrington Stanley v Fleetwood Town on the agenda – look out for Marcus Ally’s bold prediction there!

Sunderland also host Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

