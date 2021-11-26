Weekend Preview: Can Chris Wilder get his first Middlesbrough win? Heckingbottom and Sheffield United, Windass to fire Sheffield Wednesday to victory?

There’s a packed schedule across the EFL this weekend with fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two to look forward to.

Over on FLW TV, Alfie Burns and Marcus Ally have sat down for the Weekend Preview, looking ahead to six of the best fixtures the EFL has to offer.

Stoke City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday, as sixth takes on seventh in an intriguing clash.

Huddersfield Town are looking to make Chris Wilder’s start to life at Middlesbrough that little bit more difficult and, in the meantime, continue their fine home form.

Paul Heckingbottom then kickstarts his Sheffield United era on Sunday against Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough 24 hours earlier in League One and elsewhere in the third-tier, Charlton Athletic head to Shrewsbury Town.

Down in League Two, the panel look at Swindon Town hosting Harrogate Town.

