Wednesday morning development emerges on Valerien Ismael’s West Brom future

It is now unclear as to whether Valerien Ismael will lead West Bromwich Albion’s training session today as per a report from the Express and Star, plunging his future into fresh doubt.

The Frenchman has suffered a torrid time at the helm since the middle of December, winning just one of his last eight competitive games and leaving the Baggies in real danger of slipping out of the play-offs following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat away at Millwall.

Albion had previously established themselves as firm favourites for promotion in the early stages of 2021/22 after going unbeaten in their first 10 league matches of the campaign – but there have always been questions over his style of play with the promotion contender’s lack of firepower in front of goal proving to be a real problem for them.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

This lack of cutting edge in the final third has been their main issue, with the Baggies only conceding 24 goals in 29 league games and they had moved to solve this issue with Daryl Dike coming in for a £7m fee from Orlando City.

Unfortunately, the United States international has been ruled out of action for around two months with a hamstring injury, leaving them with one less option despite managing to recruit ex-England international Andy Carroll as an emergency replacement.

But regardless of these issues, the results have still been below-par in many peoples’ eyes and that has put Ismael’s job in real jeopardy, though The Telegraph’s John Percy reported yesterday that he was set to take training today.

The Express and Star are less sure whether the 46-year-old will be present though, making his future uncertain once again following a poor run of results.

The Verdict:

Although they are still in the play-offs at this stage, they are in grave danger of dropping out and this is why they have such a huge decision to make, with promotion the definite expectation at The Hawthorns at the start of this season.

He may have got himself off to a good start – but some sections of the fanbase have never warmed to Ismael because of his style of play – and it’s clear to see why when you watch them.

There’s a clear lack of quality in the final third on a consistent basis and this isn’t just about their inability to be clinical in front of goal, something the players should be taking responsibility for, but also their style of play.

It almost seems as though the current style is holding some of the Baggies’ players back, which is a shame because they look the most dangerous when the ball is on the floor.

This is why a new brand of football may be needed.

The 46-year-old may have easily survived if he had continued to put points on the board, the only thing that matters in their quest to get back to the Premier League, but he is no longer doing so and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to depart The Hawthorns if they fail to pick up all three points next Wednesday, if not before then.