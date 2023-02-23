Wednesday development at Middlesbrough reinforces the need for 26-year-old to secure summer exit: Opinion

There could be a bit of movement in Middlesbrough’s full-back department during the summer transfer window.

Marc Bola’s contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 and he could potentially step in as a replacement for Ryan Giles in the summer – but you feel Michael Carrick will either want to strike a permanent agreement for the Wolverhampton Wanderers man or replace him.

There is “hope” that a deal can be struck for the current Boro loanee in the summer – but it remains to be seen whether the Teesside outfit have the finances to push a deal over the line.

Regardless of whether Giles joins permanently, you feel a first-choice left-back will be competing with Hayden Coulson for a starting spot next term and with the latter being tied down to a new contract recently, it would be difficult to see him not being part of the matchday squad when fit and available.

With only seven spots available on the bench, there may not be room for a backup right-back among the substitutes and they could probably afford not to include one if Isaiah Jones is part of the 18.

He may have operated as a wing-back during his time under Chris Wilder but in an emergency, he may be able to take up a slightly more defensive role.

If Boro aren’t promoted at the end of the campaign, Tommy Smith will probably be the main starter on the right-hand side with the ex-Stoke City man putting pen to paper on a new contract yesterday.

With this in mind, the future doesn’t look bright for Anfernee Dijksteel at the Riverside despite the fact he was a key starter under former boss Wilder.

He can fill in at centre-back – but he would probably be trusted more in a back three by Carrick and considering the options they have in this area already – it would be difficult to see him starting regularly in the centre or on the right-hand side.

Darragh Lenihan will want to start regularly and the same applies with Matt Clarke, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, so only an injury crisis may give Dijksteel the opportunity to start in this position.

And if Boro win promotion, the Dutchman’s game time is likely to be limited even further because that would give Carrick a bigger budget to recruit another right-back in the summer.

Football League World understands that the Teesside club were open to offers for him in January – and it would be difficult to see their stance changing next the next window – so the Dutchman needs to push for an exit.