‘We’d still like to’ – EFL club’s transfer stance on Sunderland’s Will Grigg becomes clearer

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has claimed that the club are still looking to pursue a deal for Sunderland striker Will Grigg, during a recent interview with the Milton Keynes Citizen.

The 29-year-old striker spent the final half of the 2020/21 campaign out on loan at Stadium MK and bagged eight goals in 20 games upon his return to Buckinghamshire.

Martin has made no secret of his desire to bring the Northern Ireland international back to his old stomping ground again next term, with Grigg’s future at Sunderland largely uncertain at present.

Speaking recently on the matter in hand, Martin was quick to underline the club’s stance on their pursuit of the striker:

“We’d still like to do something with him.

“I’ve spoken to him numerous times over the summer to catch-up and to see what’s going on.

“Invariably, he’ll have interest from elsewhere, but Griggy knows what we would like to do. He’s now got a situation with the club where they have to decide what to do with him.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Unfortunately, we’re not in control with that one.”

Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town have both been credited with having an interest in the frontman over the past few months and could still make offers for the experienced goal scorer this summer.

Grigg currently has just one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats seemingly being open to letting him depart during the transfer window.

The Verdict

It feels like there is now a very real possibility that Grigg’s association with Sunderland will finally come to an end this summer.

A host of clubs appear to be interested in taking a chance on him and I think it will all fall down to how much money the Black Cats want for a player that they invested heavily in over two years ago.

It is best for all parties that they part ways sooner rather than later and it seems that Grigg himself is eager to put an end to what has been a nightmarish spell for him in the North East.

A move to Milton Keynes certainly seems like a great option for the 29-year-old to pursue, although he is sure to receive offers from other clubs across the Football League.