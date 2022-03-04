“We’d be daft” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts to latest Nottingham Forest/Max Lowe news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After making the move from Derby County to then Premier League side Sheffield United in 2020, Max Lowe struggled to carve out a regular role for himself with the Blades.

Joining in a joint deal with Jayden Bogle for a reported fee of £15 million pounds, the expectation was that Lowe would rival Enda Stephens for a spot at wing-back.

However, Lowe went on to make just 11 appearances in all competitions as Sheffield United suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Last summer, rather than keep him at the club, the Blades elected to loan the 24-year-old defender to Nottingham Forest for the season, where he has really caught the eye.

Lowe has appeared fourteen times for Forest this campaign, assisting four times from his wing-back role and it was recently reported by the Sheffield Star that Blades club officials are expecting a summer bid from Forest for the defender’s permanent signature.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse whether or not he’d be happy to see Max Lowe leave for the City Ground permanently this summer.

“I think we’d be daft to let Max Lowe leave,” Owain told FLW.

“I think we rushed him up too quickly last year to a level he wasn’t quite ready for but this year out on loan at Forest he’s possibly been the best full back in the league.

“With Enda Stephen’s injury problems – and he’s getting on in age a bit – I definitely think we should have Max Lowe back at Bramall Lane next year.

“I also think he’s a better option than Norrington-Davies so therefore he’d be my first choice at left-wing-back next year.”

The Verdict

I agree with our fan pundit Owain that Sheffield United would be daft to let Max Lowe leave permanently for Nottingham Forest this summer.

Lowe has looked excellent at this level for Forest and if Sheffield United do not end up getting promoted, they shouldn’t even be contemplate selling the 24-year-old.

Enda Stephen’s has missed a significant chunk of the season through injuries, as pointed out by Owain, therefore Lowe must return to Bramall Lane in the summer.

Lowe has the ability to be a regular starter for Sheffield United so therefore, as much as Nottingham Forest would probably like it to happen, the Blades should not sell Max Lowe this summer.