‘Weakest link’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These Birmingham City fans are critical of 29-y/o after alarming defeat

Birmingham City fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, leaving Aitor Karanka’s side in a very worrying position in the Championship.

Whilst Blues are three points above the relegation zone, the side immediately below them, Rotherham, have four games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably angry, with yesterday’s collapse really worrying. And, one man who came in for criticism in particular was Harlee Dean.

Like most of his teammates, the captain was way below his best, with the Robins capitalising on Blues’ mistakes.

As the skipper, many feel there is an additional responsibility on Dean, and he admitted after the game that the team just may not be ‘good enough’.

Even though no one individual player is to blame for Blues’ plight, it’s fair to say that a section of the support feel Dean should be doing a lot better.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance yesterday…

I don't care about how emotional Harlee Dean's interview was. He's out of his depth and should neither be a captain nor a regular starter. Not an ounce of leadership at the club. Desperate stuff. #bcfc — EthnoGod (@EthnoGod) March 13, 2021

Harlee Dean admitting he's probably not good enough. Yeah… #bcfc — Rolan (@CreepReads) March 13, 2021

I’ve never hated a blues player as much as I hate Harlee Dean, arrogant, vile, talentless dog pimp #bcfc — Conway M (@conwaybcfc) March 13, 2021

It needs to be said Harlee Dean just isn’t a leader, he’s barely a defender. #BCFC — Ian Taplin (@Realintelligent) March 13, 2021

GET DEAN OFF #BCFC — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) March 13, 2021

Harlee Dean already doing huu is a best to relegate us #bcfc #donkey — Tony Edmond (@bluenoseed) March 13, 2021

Harlee Dean is and has always been our weakest link #BCFC — Joyz & Sorrows (@joyzandsorrows) March 13, 2021