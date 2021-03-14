Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Weakest link’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These Birmingham City fans are critical of 29-y/o after alarming defeat

Birmingham City fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, leaving Aitor Karanka’s side in a very worrying position in the Championship.

Whilst Blues are three points above the relegation zone, the side immediately below them, Rotherham, have four games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are understandably angry, with yesterday’s collapse really worrying. And, one man who came in for criticism in particular was Harlee Dean.

Like most of his teammates, the captain was way below his best, with the Robins capitalising on Blues’ mistakes.

As the skipper, many feel there is an additional responsibility on Dean, and he admitted after the game that the team just may not be ‘good enough’.

Even though no one individual player is to blame for Blues’ plight, it’s fair to say that a section of the support feel Dean should be doing a lot better.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance yesterday…


