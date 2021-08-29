‘Weak mentality’, ‘Bit of a mess’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to Paul Cook’s comments

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Paul Cook’s comments after the Tractor Boys played out a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road on Saturday.

The home side had appeared to be in complete control after Joe Pigott and Wes Burns put them 2-0 ahead in the second half, before goals from Ben Heneghan and Jack Rudoni stole a point for the Dons on an afternoon where Ipswich were once again left frustrated.

It was a result which now leaves Town sitting in the bottom four of Sky Bet League One at the time of writing, thus increasing the pressure on the shoulders of Cook.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Portman Road faithful to air their views on the manager’s post match comments, with many taking to social media to speak up about Cook.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

We maybe inexperienced in regards to a team playing together,but these are seasoned pro’s not 19 year olds,so I no longer accept we need to learn game management. Frankly it needs to improve, Cook is honest,but for all the analysis of previous games, similar mistakes occur. #itfc — Gary Riches (@Buddy_beadle86) August 28, 2021

The system is still leaving massive gaps in midfield, it's all or nothing with the forward play. Thought set pieces looked better last week, but back to very bad this week. Bonne stays CF, Pigott drops deep and drifts wide leaving no one in the box. Its still a bit of a mess ☹ — Marc ITFC (@MarcB_ITFC) August 28, 2021

"We need to score 3 goals a game, then we win" This should be it, with an added: "We are going to spend every training session working on defending set pieces". — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) August 28, 2021

Concerning that we can't take a set piece or defend one, that's got nothing to do with being a new team that's poor coaching at it's worst, too lightweight in the middle getting over run every game, 2.0 keep the ball & see the game out! — Smiffy 73 (@Brooks19732001) August 28, 2021

If we fail to get a result at Wycombe next week and fail to put in a decent performance it's going to be a the start to a season no one expected not least our new investment. Cook should be concerned. — John Dawson (@JohnDawson57) August 28, 2021

Spot on with his interview – I for one will keep getting behind the team. We’re letting in goals to individual errors and team savvy. It will come. — Jim Whitworth (@jimwhitters75) August 28, 2021

Save yourselves 90 seconds of your life. This pic sums things up pretty well… pic.twitter.com/Xg9ppC9EIm — Lee Whiddett (@leeroypatel) August 28, 2021

Weak mentality and psychology at this club continues to manifest. There's no circumstance a club with serious ambitions of going up should be going 2-0 up at home to Wimbledon and chuckig it. They got every 2nd ball in the 2nd half, we were asking for it and got kicked #itfc — Patrick Palmer (@PatrickJP85) August 28, 2021