Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Middlesbrough must tighten up defensively if they are to reach the Championship play-offs this season.

Boro are without a win in their last two league games after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Michael Carrick's men took the lead in the 23rd minute through Josh Coburn, but the Pilgrims responded well, with Bali Mumba's equaliser and Finn Azaz's stunning strike putting the hosts ahead before the break.

Boro levelled in the 60th minute when Josh Coburn slotted home after his penalty had been saved by Michael Cooper, and the visitors restored their advantage shortly after through Sam Greenwood, but Argyle levelled once again in the 77th minute when Morgan Whittaker's free-kick evaded everyone and went past Seny Dieng.

Carrick was pleased with his side's performance, and he believes his players deserved to win the game.

"It's tough in many ways, we did enough to win the game really, I think there was a lot in the performance that was good," Carrick told the BBC.

"We didn't give them an awful lot and what we did give them they punished us for.

"I felt second half as we came out we were terrific and a free-kick from nowhere going in at the back post is what it is.

"It's frustrating, it feels a bit like a defeat really, but the positive inside of that is we've done enough to win the game, so there's plenty of good things in there."

Boro currently sit 12th in the Championship table, five points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host leaders Leicester City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke praised Boro for their improvement in recent weeks, but having conceded 23 goals so far this season, he believes their defensive vulnerability could cost them a play-off place.

"Middlesbrough are getting better going forward, they're getting better full stop," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"Coburn's scoring and they're scoring more goals, but they are a little bit weak and fragile at the back, I think that much is clear to see.

"I think in this game, van den Berg struggled a bit at right-back, and the bottom line is they've conceded the same number of goals as Sheffield Wednesday, who are having a stinker of a season at the bottom of the Championship.

"Unless that gets fixed, Boro won't be in the play-off race this time around, so they've got a little bit of work to do."

What next for Middlesbrough?

Clarke is right to highlight Boro's defensive struggles, and they will need to tighten up if they are to make the top six this season.

Boro's expansive and attacking style of play means they do leave themselves open at times, and while they have the goals in the team to mitigate their defensive weaknesses, it is a cause for concern.

With leaders Leicester to come this weekend, Boro will need to ensure they remain solid against a Foxes side who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Leeds United on Friday night.