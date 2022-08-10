“We wouldn’t have been able to do that last season” – Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth claim after impressive Cardiff City win

Portsmouth sealed a superb win over Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in midweek – and Danny Cowley has now told the club’s official website that feels the squad is better than ever in terms of their depth.

Even though Pompey switched out a few of their regular league players for some rotational options during the fixture, they still beat the Bluebirds 3-0 in the game.

Joe Pigott, the loan signing from Ipswich, was the first to open the scoring and Ronan Curtis was next to bag from the penalty spot. When Colby Bishop came off the bench and added a third, it was game over for Cardiff and a superb win for the League One club.

There was a worry amongst Portsmouth fans that they might not have been adequately prepared for the new season, with the club having quite a shortage of options upfront. However, after signing Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, they now have plenty of first-team striker options.

Two of the three players there have already scored this campaign in the league and cup – and Danny Cowley has now told the club’s official website that he is delighted with the depth and options that Pompey have. It’s meant that so far this season, they’ve started the League One campaign unbeaten (with draws against Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln) and a win over Cardiff.

Now, the boss has revealed his squad are better than ever in terms of their depth and said about the options available to him in the first-team: “It’s a really good evening for us after making the amount of changes we did against a Championship club.

“That level of performance bodes well and shows the depth of our squad – we wouldn’t have been able to do that last season.

“There were five players in the starting 11 who are aged 21 or under and that’s great for the future of this football club.”

The Verdict

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side are playing some good football already and the good news for the club’s fans is that they’re scoring goals.

That was the worry for Pompey supporters with no strikers heading into the season but the patience has paid off, with three very good striker signings now having been made by the club. Colby Bishop, the big name addition, has already begun to pay back his fee.

Ipswich’s Joe Pigott could be a shrewd signing too and after bagging a goal himself last night against Mansfield, he could also continue scoring the goals with Pompey alongside Bishop – which will be music to the ears of the club and their fans. Dane Scarlett as a third option in the squad is equally as solid for Portsmouth.

Even the first-team squad elsewhere has plenty of options in case Danny Cowley wants to rest some players and switch it up. That makes the League One club arguably one of the best teams in the league this season.