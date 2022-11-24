“We wouldn’t be where we are now…” – Derby County fan pundit highlights important Rams feature

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite Derby County‘s struggles in recent years, one constant that has remained is their talented youth academy.

A League One club they are, but the Rams still operate with a category 1 academy and have done for some time, meaning they dine at the top table of youth football in the underage Premier League competitions, even featuring in the UEFA Youth League in recent years.

When Derby were struggling financially in the last year before they were taken over by David Clowes, Wayne Rooney had to bring youngsters through into the first-team, such as Luke Plange, Malcolm Eboiwei and Eiran Cashin – all of which impressed in the second tier.

In the years before that, there has been talents like Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Max Bird who have become established senior players at a young age, with all having the potential to go on to bigger and better things.

The academy is a part of the club that FLW’s County fan pundit Liam Allwood is a big fan of, and hopes it can continue to churn out talented products.

“I rate our academy highly,” Liam said.

“I think the players we’ve brought through have been fantastic, and to be honest without the embargo and administration last year we might not have seen them yet, but when we depended on them they came through.

A lot of them have left now due to bigger clubs wanting them and some have stayed, but if you look at the likes of Luke Plange, Ebiowei, Festy Ebosele – these players have gone to top football clubs and and are either starting or have gone out on loan, and we wouldn’t be where we are now in terms of our position in League One without Eiran Cashin and Max Bird etc.

“So I do rate our academy highly and I don’t think it could get any better now.”

Derby had no choice but to bring up youngsters when they were perhaps not ready last season, but they exceeded all expectations despite being unfortunately relegated.

Some of those have already gone on to bigger things, and Paul Warne’s squads now have a sprinkling of academy graduates in them as well.

We know all about the Bird’s and the Knight’s, but there will be more being developed in the background and prepared to make their mark in the near future for County.

Whilst they still operate at category 1 level, Derby will continue to produce talents and it puts them in a strong position when it comes to potentially making money in the future.