We brought you the exclusive on Thursday that Portsmouth, Salford City, Luton Town and Exeter City are among a group of clubs keeping tabs on Crewe Alexandra forward Dan Agyei.

Pompey will be looking forward to a first summer transfer window of recruitment with John Mousinho at the helm as they target the top six once again next term.

There are a number of attacking players who are heading towards the end of their deals and others may end up leaving the club for different reasons.

Mousinho offered an interesting response to Portsmouth.co.uk when asked about a potential move for Agyei.

He said: "He has good pedigree.

"He did pretty well for us over the years and he’s had an excellent season, probably his breakout season, at Crewe.

"He’s not a player at the moment I’m taking a huge amount of interest in, but we know what he’s doing at Crewe.

"At the moment he would just be one of those among a number at that level we would be aware of.

"Anyone who is scoring that amount of goals we would look to monitor."

It has been great to see Agyei pick up so many minutes with the Railwaymen having been a squad rotation player for so long at Oxford United.

The Verdict

It would be a surprise to see a side with realistic promotion aspirations in League One bring in Agyei as a first choice forward next season.

The 25-year-old would probably be a smart pick-up for a club like Exeter City who will see Jay Stansfield return to Fulham and potential interest arise in Sam Nombe.

It feels like Pompey could be three or four very shrewd signings away from a play-off finish with the early signs on Mousinho being wholly positive.

Colby Bishop is at the required level to lead the line at the top end of the division, and it will be interesting to see how they look to address the attacking contingent come the summer.