“We won’t take any risks” – Paul Heckingbottom issues injury update on key Sheffield United player

Sheffield United missed the presence of defender Anel Ahmedhodzic on Saturday afternoon when Birmingham City visited Bramall Lane as the Blues escaped the Steel City with a point on their travels.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international went into the recent international break expecting to play in his country’s Nations League matches, only to drop out of the squad due to a thigh injury, which national team doctors estimated would keep him sidelined for a whole month.

With a lot of games coming up in the month of October, there has been a lot of natural concern from supporters regarding Ahmedhodzic, especially as he’s gotten off to an electric start at the Blades with three goals from his first nine Championship outings.

But there appears to be a more positive outlook from United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has revealed that the 23-year-old will likely return to action sooner rather than later, with the one month estimate of the centre-back being sidelined for being a wrong one – although Tuesday night’s encounter with Queens Park Rangers will come too soon.

“There’s the potential there, for Anel to be available at the weekend (against Stoke City), yes,” Heckingbottom revealed to the Sheffield Star. “We’ll see what the situation is. We’re happy with where he’s at. He’s happy with where he’s at.

“The thing is, though, we won’t take any risks whatsoever with him. It’s a muscle thing, and you know with those if you do that, they only get worse.” The Verdict The fact that United were so easily caught out for Troy Deeney’s equaliser on Saturday showed that they were missing that solidity at the back that Ahmedhodzic brings to the table. That is why Heckingbottom’s latest update will come as a big relief to supporters who expected the Bosnian to be out for a number of weeks, as they certainly look weaker without him in the starting line-up. It is definitely important to manage the injury though as a further tweak after potentially rushing Ahmedhodzic back could be incredibly damaging. He will once again be a big miss for the visit of QPR tomorrow evening, but Heckingbottom will be much pleased if the defender is available for the trip to Stoke, especially if the Blades do not get a result against the R’s.