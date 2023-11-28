Leeds United may not be in the top two of the Championship just yet, but they have started to close the gap on Ipswich Town in recent weeks due to the Tractor Boys' drop-off in form.

In their last four matches, Kieran McKenna's side have picked up just five points out of a possible 12, whereas Leeds have racked up 10 points in that time, although their draw against Rotherham United on Friday in a Yorkshire derby was somewhat of a setback.

The Premier League level talent that Farke has at his disposal though has really been flourishing in recent weeks, with the likes of Crysensio Summerville, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu all starring in plenty of positive results for the Whites.

And if that form continues going into the start of 2024, then Leeds will be in a very strong position when the January transfer window arrives, and there are hopes that it's not like the summer window for the club.

What has Daniel Farke said on Leeds United's January transfer window plans?

Compared to the chaos that was the summer where there was plenty of change at Elland Road, Farke is expecting peace and tranquility when the mid-season market arrives, and that includes keeping his biggest stars despite anticipated interest from top flight clubs around Europe.

"Hopefully," Farke said in regards to having a quiet January, per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"You never know what happens in this business.

"If you ask me right now, it would be a calm window because the key decisions for our squad are made, and you can always have a look at one or two positions, and what can happen with loan players, but it won’t affect the major direction of the club.

"We have to keep the core players and to make sure the key players of the club are together.

"The group around the players, also the staff, are there, and it should be a relaxed window and a different one to what we had in the summer.

"We know everything is smoothly working and that we are on the right path.

"We won’t fall asleep, but I’m expecting a pretty calm window.”

Do Leeds United need to strengthen in January?

With Leeds currently trailing the top two in the Championship, it would suggest that Farke's squad is not perfect right now.

From an attacking standpoint, things could not be much better for United and they have plenty of depth at that end of the pitch.

However, in defence there could be improvements - particularly in both full-back areas.

Djed Spence's loan deal from Tottenham hasn't really got going yet due to injuries and illnesses, meaning that teenage midfielder Archie Gray has been filling in at right-back and preferred to Luke Ayling, whereas on the other side Sam Byram has been covering in Junior Firpo's absence, with the latter not exactly convincing himself since his arrival in 2021.

Should Leeds be able to strengthen at left-back in January, then it's an opportunity they should take, and at the same time they could also look to cash in on Firpo too if there is interest.