“We wish him well” – Hull City fan pundit reacts as 26-year-old leaves the Tigers

Hull City sold midfielder Andy Cannon to National League side Wrexham last week.

The 26-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium last summer from Portsmouth and struggled to really make his mark in East Yorkshire. He made 10 appearances for the club last season and joined Stockport County on loan in January, but his minutes continued to be limited this campaign after his return from Edgeley Park.

Cannon did feature regularly in the opening few games under Shota Arveladze, but was left out of the club’s EFL squad at the end of August. He did not feature in new manager Liam Rosenior’s plans and has now been allowed to leave permanently.

Rosenior has enjoyed a good start to life since his arrival in November, picking up five points from his first four games, including an impressive 0-0 draw against promotion-chasing Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday. The Tigers currently sit 21st in the table, one point clear of the relegation zone and Rosenior has made his desire to cut down his squad clear.

“I’m delighted for him. He’s a player who I cannot speak highly enough about his character, and determination – he wanted to be here and be a success here,” Rosenior told Hull Daily Mail.

“I had to have a difficult conversation with Andy in terms of the squad size, so I’m delighted that he’s found what I think is a club on the up.

“He’s going to help them massively in terms of where they want to get to, and I wish him and his family all the very best because in my short time here, he’s been nothing but a diamond to be around.”

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves agrees with Rosenior’s view on Cannon’s attitude, but believes it was the right decision to let him go.

“Yeah absolutely I don’t think you could comment negatively about his work rate or his application or his attitude, I just think unfortunately the Championship is a few levels higher than him which is probably shown by the fact he’s gone to Wrexham in the non-league,” Ant said.

“He went on loan to Stockport as well in the non-league. I think that’s probably a bit below him, but you can’t blame him for trying to go somewhere to find good form to try to build his way back up the league system.

“His application has been brilliant and he probably deserves a good, consistent run of games.

“He was never going to get that in this squad, he was one of the remaining fragments from the previous era, the previous ownership and the previous recruitment system so we wish him well and thank him for what he did.”

The verdict

It is a good move for Cannon to go to Wrexham.

While it may look a little surprising to see a player drop three divisions, Wrexham are an ambitious club and high-profile under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

You also have to credit him for wanting to play regular football and Wrexham will provide him with this as they look for promotion to the Football League.

It is clear from what both Rosenior and Ant said that he is a player who always gives everything and plays with full commitment.

But the fact he is not in Rosenior’s plans probably confirms Ant’s view that he is a little short of the standard required in the Championship, even if he is capable of playing higher than the level his new club are at.