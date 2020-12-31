‘We will win the league’, ‘Great news’ – Many Sunderland fans excited as Lee Johnson secures Bristol City reunion

Sunderland have appointed Jamie McAllister as Lee Johnson’s assistant head coach, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club.

Johnson took charge at the Stadium of Light earlier this month and McAllister has been alongside him for much of his tenure but his position was officially confirmed yesterday.

The Scotsman was a teammate of the Sunderland manager at Bristol City and served as his assistant during his four-year spell in charge of the Robins.

In an interview on the club website, McAllister promised to reward the Black Cats’ great support with winning and enjoyable football.

He added: “I have worked with the gaffer for the past four or five years, so I know how he works, and I understand his philosophies and style.

“The potential here is fantastic and everybody has a part to play – our role is to create a culture and identity that provides the spark to take this club back where it belongs.”

Johnson described McAllister as “a huge asset for Sunderland”, while new sporting director Kristjaan Speakman suggested that he fit the criteria the club were looking for “on and off the pitch”.

Postponements have meant that the Black Cats have not played a game since the 15th of December but ahead of that the new manager had won twice, drawn once and lost once in his four games in charge.

Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? Yes No

It appears there is a lot of positivity among supporters at the moment, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement at McAllister’s appointment.

Read their reaction here:

First time in years ive a good feeling….. — John (@John67684101) December 30, 2020

Big dub 👏👏 — IT’S 3WAN (@its3wan) December 30, 2020

we will win the league. watch. https://t.co/FlarftsDGq — LM (@Metsaa98) December 30, 2020

These two will get the funny house rocking again, these are young persons who value the old ways, we are on the way back — Steve (@woodend_steve) December 30, 2020

Johnson and McAllister taking the reigns! — Canadian Black Cats (@SAFC_Canada) December 30, 2020

Welcome to Sunderland mate 🔴⚪️🔴😉👍 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) December 30, 2020