Highlights Wayne Rooney is excited about the project being built by Birmingham City's new owners and sees it as a great opportunity to further his managerial career. He is fully aligned with the club's ambition and is ready to create a winning culture.

Rooney has a clear way that he wants the team to play and will work hard, along with his coaching staff, to implement it. He believes in the squad's potential, including the exciting young players, and aims to elevate the club to the next level.

While Rooney wasn't responsible for John Eustace's departure, he now faces the pressure of delivering immediate results. His previous managerial experiences at Derby County and DC United were challenging, making this a crucial moment in his career as Birmingham aims for Premier League promotion.

Wayne Rooney has issued his first words as Birmingham City manager following confirmation of his appointment at the club - promising to create a winning culture at the Championship club.

Speculation surrounding the arrival of the former England striker reached a peak earlier this week with the decision to part ways with John Eustace.

Eustace left the team following a 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom, which moved the team into sixth place in the Championship table.

Rooney joins in place of a popular figure among staff and fans alike at St. Andrew’s, as he makes his return to English football after his departure from DC United earlier this month.

What has Wayne Rooney said about becoming Birmingham City manager?

Rooney has explained the reasoning behind his decision to join the Blues.

The 37-year-old is excited by the project that is being built by the new owners and believes this a great opportunity for him to further his managerial career.

He has outlined his ideas for how he wants the team to play, with a clear ambition laid out by the club’s hierarchy.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time,” said Rooney, via the Blues’ official website.

“It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club.

“We are fully aligned on what is expected.

“I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity.

“It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the first team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it.

“We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team.

“It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent, and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us.

“My job is to elevate the club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started.

“I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”

Rooney’s first game in charge will be on 21 October with a trip to the Riverside to take on his former teammate Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

Is Wayne Rooney a good appointment for Birmingham City?

It wasn’t Rooney’s decision to part ways with Eustace, so he should take no blame for the new owners’ role in dismissing a popular figure around the club.

But it does put him in an awkward position and one that demands he gets results immediately.

Rooney’s career is difficult to judge given the difficult circumstances he had to work under at Derby County and DC United.

This could make or break his managerial career, with Birmingham now having the clear goal of earning Premier League promotion in the near future.