Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne has admitted he is unsure where he will be playing his football next season, as he focuses on Belgium right now.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham keen on Castagne

The versatile full-back has been a reliable performer for the Foxes since arriving from Atalanta a few years ago, although, like many of his teammates, he slipped below his high standards in the previous campaign.

However, the 27-year-old still has a good reputation in the game, and he has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham all believed to be tracking Castagne.

And, speaking to Belgian media outlet Walfoot, the 31-cap confirmed that he would be open to moving to a ‘top club’, as he insisted those in the Leicester squad aren’t bad players because of one poor season.

“Everyone knows we gave it our all. The season didn't end the way we wanted, but we're not coming here demolished either. Let's say that there is a desire to show, after a difficult season, that we are still good football players. It was a difficult season, but our career is not over.

“The two months after the national team will be important. For the moment, I let my agent do what he has to do, then a choice will have to be made, of course. The objective is always a top club, but the risk is to wait too long and find yourself with nothing. My focus now is on the national team, then we will see.”

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It’s going to be an extremely busy summer for Leicester City, who are waiting to finalise the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach. Once that happens, you get the feeling that things in the market will start to heat up, and plenty of departures are on the cards.

Naturally, all in the squad will be open to returning to the Premier League if an offer is on the table, and it seems like Castagne will be given a chance to return to the top-flight with three clubs thought to be keen.

Ultimately though, he has two years left on his deal in the Midlands, so Leicester are in a decent position here, and they will demand a significant fee for Castagne, who will be allowed to leave if the money is right.