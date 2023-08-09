Highlights Bolton Wanderers made an impressive start to the season, going third in the table after a convincing 3-0 win against Lincoln City at home.

The team's attacking talents were not the only highlight, as their defense was also solid, with Lincoln only managing one shot on target.

New goalkeeper Nathan Baxter had a steady debut, although it was difficult to fully assess his performance due to the lack of pressure from Lincoln. However, he showed promise in possession and meeting crosses.

Bolton Wanderers couldn't have asked for an easier start to the season as they went third in the table after dismantling Lincoln City 3-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Evatt's side saw goals from Jack Iredale, Victor Adeboyejo and own-goal from Paudie O'Connor for good measure, as the Trotters aim to go one better than last season's play-off knockdown of misery against Barnsley.

It's an ideal start for Evatt, and having secured a top six finish last season, the likelihood of Reading, Wigan and Blackpool posting seasons similar to what Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Plymouth did last campaign is low, which will only improve Bolton's promotion bid.

But it's not so much their attacking talents that were impressive at the weekend - Lincoln having just one shot on target meant it was a complete performance from the Whites. Though that comes with a caveat - in the form of Nathan Baxter's debut, who after signing from Chelsea in the summer, means that we still don't know his level at the University of Bolton Stadium.

What has been said about Nathan Baxter?

Speaking to Football League World, FLW's Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jacques believes he couldn't make a judgement as Lincoln put the new arrival under no pressure whatsoever. He said: “If I’m being honest, it’s hard to really rate his first game. He honestly did not have much to do at all - I can’t recall him making a save actually, though I could be wrong!

“Lincoln had just one or two chances from what I can remember, and they put them wide. He’s tidy in possession which is one of James Trafford’s big plus points, and he seems fairly confident for meeting crosses. As for shot-stopping, jury’s out still, I suppose.

“We haven’t had anything to go off really and I don’t like forming opinions on pre-season games, but it was a steady first game. I can’t really say anything else other than that, but we will have to see how he gets on in the future.”

What has Nathan Baxter said about his move to Bolton Wanderers?

“Bolton is a huge football club with a massive fan base. When I spoke to the gaffer, we both agreed that we both want to work at the top end of the game and Bolton has the ambition to get there, step-by-step,” he said.

“The size of the club and the way it is run was a big factor for me. Working with the manager and goalkeeper coach, who have both worked high up in the game, was also important for me.

“I had plenty of options, but I think coming to a club where I can be number one and play at the top end of the table is what I want to be a part of. It was a very quick conversation with the gaffer as my mind was made up quite quickly."