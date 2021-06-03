Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘We will regret this one’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as player completes move away

Stevenage have completed the signing of Bristol Rovers forward James Daly on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

Alex Revell has been a busy man since the end of the campaign, having already brought in three new players heading into next season.

Jake Taylor and Arthur Read have arrived from Exeter City and Brentford respectively, and James Daly has now became their third summer signing.

Daly joins from Bristol Rovers, after scoring four goals in 28 League One appearances for the Gas in 2020/21 as they were relegated.

The 21-year-old arrived on a two-and-a-half year deal from Crystal Palace in January 2020, and leaves having scored five goals in 35 games for Rovers.

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect about Daly’s departure, though, is the fact that even with a year left on his deal, Rovers have allowed the player to leave on a free transfer, with Joey Barton beginning to reshape his squad.

Here, we take a look at how Rovers fans reacted to Daly’s move to League Two rivals Stevenage…


