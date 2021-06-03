‘We will regret this one’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as player completes move away

Stevenage have completed the signing of Bristol Rovers forward James Daly on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

Alex Revell has been a busy man since the end of the campaign, having already brought in three new players heading into next season.

Jake Taylor and Arthur Read have arrived from Exeter City and Brentford respectively, and James Daly has now became their third summer signing.

Daly joins from Bristol Rovers, after scoring four goals in 28 League One appearances for the Gas in 2020/21 as they were relegated.

The 21-year-old arrived on a two-and-a-half year deal from Crystal Palace in January 2020, and leaves having scored five goals in 35 games for Rovers.

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect about Daly’s departure, though, is the fact that even with a year left on his deal, Rovers have allowed the player to leave on a free transfer, with Joey Barton beginning to reshape his squad.

Here, we take a look at how Rovers fans reacted to Daly’s move to League Two rivals Stevenage…

Everyone still trusting the Barton hype train, yeah? Guy can do no wrong, yeah? — Jaryd 🍊 (@Jaryd07) June 2, 2021

He's a great player at both ends of the pitch. Creates, makes things happen, draws penalties and scores goals. Wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the league's top scorers if not next season, then in future seasons. Yet another one that got away. — Marcus (@Elmhart) June 2, 2021

I fear we will regret this one. Of all of our strikers over the last year or so I think he’s the most promising. Shown flashes of real quality and given his young age think he could have gone on to be a good player for us. — Greg Hammick (@Oldgschicken) June 2, 2021

good luck @JamesDaly17, always gave 100% in a gas shirt. hope the change of scenery works well for you and you develop into a fine player in the future. just try not to score against us next season. — owen🇵🇸 (@OwenC1883) June 2, 2021

Good player who wasn't given a good enough chance of showing what he's all about. Annoyed, but good luck to him. He deserves to prove himself. — Martin (@MartinD1883) June 2, 2021

Awful decision. But why change a habit of a lifetime hey Rovers? Daly is rated very highly and works very hard for the team. Wasn't given a fair chance. Our loss is Stevenage's gain. This will backfire. Good luck James. You deserve better than us 👍 — Not606 BristolRovers (@Not606_TheGas) June 2, 2021

Best of luck to him. Probably best for both parties. Struggled with a couple injuries and didn’t really get chance to shine. And Moving back closer to family I’d imagine. — ✌ Lucas ☠ (@lukeyy9) June 2, 2021

Good luck to the lad. There is definitely a striker in there. Fitness and a run of games will see him banging them in for his new club. — Nick Hibbs (@Hibbsy37) June 2, 2021

Shame never got a real run of games with us for one reason or another – this may come back to bite us. Good Luck James for the future ⚽️ — Marie (@Marieze11) June 2, 2021