‘We will miss you’, ‘Good luck’ – Many Coventry City fans react as 27-y/o’s departure is confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Coventry City have announced that goalkeeper Marko Marosi has left the club to join League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee. 

Marosi first signed for the Sky Blues in 2019, and went on to play an important role in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The shot-stopper made 61 appearances in total for Coventry City, and caught the eye with some strong performances early into his time with the club.

He found regular minutes hard to come by in the 2020/21 season though, with Ben Wilson making 27 league appearances for the Sky Blues this term.

Mark Robins’ side finished this season strongly though, and thrashed Millwall 6-1 in their final match of the campaign, which will make for pleasing reading for the club’s fans.

They take on Nottingham Forest in their 2021/22 season opener, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams on August 7th.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Marosi’s departure being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


