‘We will miss you’, ‘Good luck’ – Many Coventry City fans react as 27-y/o’s departure is confirmed

Coventry City have announced that goalkeeper Marko Marosi has left the club to join League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

Marosi first signed for the Sky Blues in 2019, and went on to play an important role in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The shot-stopper made 61 appearances in total for Coventry City, and caught the eye with some strong performances early into his time with the club.

He found regular minutes hard to come by in the 2020/21 season though, with Ben Wilson making 27 league appearances for the Sky Blues this term.

What was the score when Coventry City last played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Coventry City played AFC Bournemouth? 1-0 defeat 2-1 defeat 3-1 defeat 4-1 defeat

Mark Robins’ side finished this season strongly though, and thrashed Millwall 6-1 in their final match of the campaign, which will make for pleasing reading for the club’s fans.

They take on Nottingham Forest in their 2021/22 season opener, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams on August 7th.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Marosi’s departure being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Stupid decision to let him leave… guess this means Westwood will be coming back? — Christian Dodd (@doddoneout) June 24, 2021

Amazing in the League One season. A key reason why the choice to play out from the back was inspired, it suited Marosi perfectly. Shrewsbury have landed themselves a coup there. Good luck to him. — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) June 24, 2021

Are we going to have a squad left for the first game — Liam 😋 (@wozey) June 24, 2021

Good luck to him, genuinely think he was the signing that got us promoted. He’s magic you know……. — Neil Littlewood (@littlewood88) June 24, 2021

Good luck @MarosiMarko , played a massive part in us winning league 1 good luck in the future. #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) June 24, 2021

Good luck Marko, won’t forget what you have done to help us out. Promotion and helping us stay up, we will miss you 💙💙 — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) June 24, 2021

Sorry to see him go, but we move on. Shrewsbury have got a very good keeper though. — Alex Barker (@amancalledalex) June 24, 2021

Hope that goes well for him he is a Amazing keeper for league one — Skybluefred (@Skybluesophia2) June 24, 2021

He’s magic you know marko marosi in goal 💙💙 — joshua hall (@joshuahall25201) June 24, 2021

Bye Marko, thanks for everything 💙 — Glenn Storer (@AwkwardCharming) June 24, 2021