“We will miss him largely” – Hull City fan pundit gives his verdict on player’s departure

Hull City had a disappointing season last year fighting at the wrong end of the Championship table.

However, following their takeover earlier in the year, the ambitions at the club have changed going into next season and the Tigers are hoping to be pushing further up the table instead.

The club have already made some additions to the team in the hope that they will strengthen the side although they also faced a setback losing George Honeyman who departed the club for Millwall.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his thoughts on the player’s departure: “Yeah I think most of the whole City fanbase are disappointed that we’re not going to see George Honeyman next season.

“He was player of the year for us in League One and he was phenomenal, 14 odd assists, four or five goals.

“It’s not just his goal contributions. It’s his work rate, his endeavour and the example he sets the rest of the team. A few of us I think were hoping he would be captain this year and he runs non-stop, he’s a proper dynamo in the middle, he tracks backs, defends, he’ll throw a tackle in, he gets himself about.

“He pops into the box, scores goals, creates goals, works hard and he’s just the kind of player who gives what should be the absolute minimum every game and yeah he’s going to leave a big Honeyman shaped hole in the team next season.

“I know we’re on about bringing players in of higher quality but for me you need players who are familiar with what’s expected, it’s what’s needed to help that transition, help the new boys bed in because we know what George Honeyman offers, we’re not quite sure what any of the new signings bring. They’re a bit of an anomaly in that sense whereas we knew we could depend on Honeyman and the fact we’re not going to have him next season, possibly when times get tough could be a worry.

“But we wish him well. It makes sense maybe for his career to get some more job security in somewhere like London.

“Millwall are a club that flirted with the play-offs last season so understandably maybe he’s been convinced with of a possible Premier League push there. But we wish him well for the future but we will miss him largely.”

The Verdict:

This is a disappointing loss for Hull ahead of next season as Honeyman proved to be one of the most reliable players at Hull and he gave a lot for the shirt both on and off the pitch.

The club will need to replace him in the side and they will also be hoping their new signings can gel together well so they will feel as though they’re watching a coherent side next year.

For Honeyman, the move probably did make sense. Millwall are a side who will pushing towards the play-offs next season and the player earned his right to take the step up in the league.