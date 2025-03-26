This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit has predicted a successful summer transfer window for the Bluebirds as they look to clear out numerous high-earners, but he also believes that star man Rubin Colwill could depart amid previous transfer interest.

Cardiff's current position in the Championship table is a precarious one, with just one place and one point separating them and Derby County in the relegation zone with just eight games of the campaign to go.

Omer Riza has been unable to improve their fortunes since he became the Bluebirds' interim boss in September, and was then appointed as their full-time manager in December. He is set to remain in charge for next season, and will be overseeing an important transfer window regardless of their league status.

Cardiff fan pundit offers player exit verdicts and Rubin Colwill transfer prediction

The Bluebirds' downfall over the last few seasons can be largely attributed to the poor use of the finances at their disposal. High-profile signings like Jesper Daland and David Turnbull have failed to impress, while players on big wages such as Aaron Ramsey, Yakou Meite and Anwar El-Ghazi have not contributed enough on the pitch compared to what they earn each week.

Given their current predicament, it is pretty clear that Cardiff need a real overhaul of their squad this summer, whether they are preparing for another campaign in the Championship or are back in League One after 22 years away.

They could also face a real battle to keep hold of some of their young talents that have been key players this season, especially if they are relegated. The likes of Rubin Colwill, Alex Robertson and Yousef Salech have all been standouts at times across the campaign, and could seek pastures new in the coming months.

FLW's Bluebirds fan pundit, Matt Hall, is optimistic that the club will enjoy a successful upcoming transfer window, with numerous top-earners moved on and young, upcoming players signed, but he has also predicted one of their talents, namely attacking midfielder Colwill, to attract interest from higher-placed teams ahead of a possible exit.

"I think that we will have a good summer. I think we’ll clear out a lot of the wages, the big wages that we have," Matt told FLW.

"We’re somewhere between fifth and seventh for Championship wage bills, depending on what you believe. It’s not very evident in what we have got.

"I think we’ll have a good window where we will clear out some of the older players on bigger wages that are not really performing, such as Yakou Meite, Jamilu Collins, Dimitri Goutas, Anwar El-Ghazi, maybe Chris Willock. I think there will be a lot of movement on that front.

"I think we will go down the same sort of route. I think we had a really good aspect to the last summer window, where we signed players like Alex Robertson, Will Fish…Yousef Salech is a prime example.

"I think we will have a good window where we stay down that same route, and we will sign some young players, and they will improve us. It feels like we’re going in a different direction.

"Another thing that I think will happen in the summer transfer window is that I think we will lose one of our academy players that we have previously come close to (losing).

"I wouldn’t be able to predict which one it is, because the transfer windows are so unpredictable. I just feel like the one positive for our club has been the young players, the academy, the ones that are performing.

"I just feel like we’ve not had to lose one yet, bar Mark McGuinness, and he’s not really one of our own, so it didn’t hurt as much.

"I do think something will give, and we will finance a deal to let one of them go. If I was to make a prediction, I think Ipswich Town will look at Rubin Colwill. That’s my prediction."

Colwill could leave Cardiff this summer - he has previously been linked to PL clubs

Despite his clear talent, Rubin Colwill has always been the nearly man in seasons gone by at the Cardiff City Stadium, but a move away soon could fully unlock his potential as a talented attacking midfielder.

Colwill has been on Cardiff's books since the age of 10, and has long been touted as becoming one of the Championship's premier number 10s, while also being capable of featuring in a deeper role due to his six-foot-two-inch frame.

He has never truly been able to reach those heights, however, and has come in for criticism from sections of the Bluebirds' support for a supposed lack of hard-work on the pitch. Regardless of his possible draw-backs, the 22-year-old has undoubtedly been one of their best players this season, and will surely find a suitor this summer if they are relegated to League One.

Colwill has notched five goals and four assists in 40 games in all competitions this season. His form and potential could see previously interested parties reignite their interest in his signature - Premier League giants Arsenal were believed to be tracking him last summer, while Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been reported as a keen admirer of his talents.

Whether a potential relegation on his CV would damage his chances of a move remains to be seen, but he could leave even if the Bluebirds stay up, with the club unlikely to reject any substantial bid that could come their way this summer.

Cardiff are clearly gearing up for a huge summer window of key incomings and outgoings, but their sole focus right now will be on achieving survival in the second-tier, with any moves likely set to come about as soon as the season is finished in May.