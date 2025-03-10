This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It's been a steady improvement for Bristol Rovers since they brought in former Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Inigo Calderon to be their new manager on Boxing Day.

The Pirates have won five of their 14 League One games since the 42-year-old took over, their most recent coming against play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town, which built a six-point gap over their rivals in the relegation zone.

League One Standings - correct as of 9th March Position Team Played GD Points 18 Exeter City 34 -13 40 19 Peterborough 35 -8 39 20 Bristol Rovers 35 -17 39 21 Burton Albion 36 -17 33 22 Crawly Town 36 -27 30

There's still plenty of football to be played this season. Still, Bristol Rovers fans feel increasingly more confident of survival under Calderon and hope they can continue to improve in the coming seasons.

Inigo Calderon backed to stay at Bristol Rovers for seasons to come

Despite only signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Bristol Rovers, Inigo Calderon's positive start to his tenure at the Memorial Stadium has fans hoping he will be in the dugout past the expiration date of his contract.

At least, that's the view of FLW's Bristol Rovers' fan pundit, Ziggy Carter. When asked if he felt the 42-year-old manager would still be in the job in three years, he said: "Yes, I think he is in it for the long haul, and I can see him sticking around.

"He seems very invested; the fans already love him, and there are moments in matches where you can see what he's implemented into the team so far.

The Pirates have looked assured when facing sides in-and-around themselves in the current scrap to avoid relegation and find themselves almost always still in games against sides above.

They've seen wins against Cambridge, Peterborough and Burton, and only four of the 14 league games since his arrival have seen Bristol Rovers lose by two or more goals.

Ziggy hopes that, if Calderon does extend his deal sometime soon, and he stays on at the club, they can turn games where they lose by the odd goal into draws and wins.

"I'm hoping he stays around in the long term, and we will improve under him. There's lots to improve, but I'm confident that we will," he said.

Calderon's commitment was shown immediately at Bristol Rovers

Ziggy harks back to Boxing Day to highlight how invested Inigo Calderon is at the club - a quality which has made him a fan favourite at the Memorial Stadium.

After being announced as the new manager on Boxing Day, he watched the Pirates' 3-1 defeat to Exeter City from the stands as he waited to take charge of his first game in the dugouts away at Stevenage.

"He's been invested from the start," Ziggy explained. "Before he was appointed, he walked among the terraces of the away fans when we played Exeter. The fans love him."

For Bristol Rovers, they'll be hoping that the mutual investment can continue for the seasons to come, as the Pirates look to continue to solidify themselves as League One regulars again.