“We will have a little bit” – Steve Bruce makes West Brom summer transfer revelation

Steve Bruce has confirmed that West Brom will have some cash to spend this summer, in conversation with the Express & Star.

Bruce, who took charge at The Hawthorns in early February, after Valerien Ismael was unable to meet the required standards at the helm at West Brom.

It remains to be seen how much business will be done in the summer, with this update suggesting that the club could see several new arrivals to best prepare themselves for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Speaking to the Express & Star about whether or not the Baggies will have money to spend in the summer, Bruce said: “We will have a little bit.

“But Nottingham Forest have transformed their squad.

“Huddersfield, Carlos Corberan has done a marvellous job. They finished 20th last year and have barely bought a player but they are now third. “Forest finished 17th last year. Now they are fourth and could finish higher. “Millwall are making a fist of it. “You don’t have to (spend a lot).

“But what you have to do is get the balance of the squad right and the right type of people who can make a fist of the Championship. “It’s an absolute marathon of a league. It’s relentless. Saturday-Tuesday week after week and getting the balance of the squad right is enormously important.” “There is a certain demand on you and the one thing the Championship now has is the physicality of the Premier League.” The verdict As Bruce correctly points out, lots of teams in the Championship have done excellently this season without having to spend too much. The likes of Huddersfield, Millwall and Luton have shown exactly how far excellent and intelligent recruitment can take a club, with the trio representing a great example. With a little bit of cash, it will be interesting to see how the Baggies are set to spend, with a lot of situations within the club yet to be played out. Expectations levels will be high at The Hawthorns once again next season, with Bruce tasked with delivering promotion back to the Premier League.