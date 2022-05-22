“We will go again” – Wes Foderingham issues message following Sheffield United play-off heartbreak

The wounds of Sheffield United fans and players alike are probably still healing following their heartbreak in the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The Blades went into the second leg at the City Ground a goal down following the 2-1 loss at Bramall Lane last weekend, and their task was made even harder when Brennan Johnson extended Forest’s lead on aggregate to two goals.

Somehow though, United were able to pick themselves up in the second half and thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck, the match went into extra time and then penalties.

Unfortunately for Paul Heckingbottom’s side though, Brice Samba was the hero by saving three spot kicks – something Wes Foderingham could not do.

Despite being on the losing side of the contest, Foderingham still had a fantastic 2021-22 season overall for the Blades -and it was a campaign where he didn’t even start as first-choice.

Following Robin Olsen’s mid-season injury, Foderingham came into the fold and never relinquished the starting spot, playing 35 times in all competitions and keeping 18 clean sheets, conceding just 31 goals.

And some four days following United’s loss on Trentside, Foderingham has posted a message on Instagram reflecting on the season that has been for the South Yorkshire side.

The Verdict

Foderingham has perhaps been the surprise package for United this season after he spent the entirety of the previous campaign sat on the bench.

It would have perhaps been expected that Heckingbottom would’ve sought out an Olsen replacement in January following his injury, but Foderingham stepped up to the plate when it mattered and proved to be extremely solid and reliable.

He has perhaps sown up the starting spot at Bramall Lane between the sticks for next season as well, which is testament to how he has performed.

If United are going to be promotion contenders next season, then they will need more performances like the ones Foderingham has been putting in recently in the 2022-23 campaign.