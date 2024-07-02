Archie Gray has issued an emotional farewell message to Leeds United following his exit from Elland Road.

Gray completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur following an agreement between the two clubs.

The Whites are set to receive £40 million for the midfielder, with Joe Rodon going in the other direction for a reported £10 million.

The defender was on loan at Leeds last season, and is set to stay with Daniel Farke’s side on a permanent basis.

Gray came through the club’s academy system, and broke into the first team squad last year by cementing his place as a key part of their promotion push.

Archie Gray’s emotional Leeds farewell message

Gray has expressed his gratitude to everyone at Leeds for helping him develop into a first team player, having joined the club at age seven.

He has singled out Farke for giving him a chance in the team, as well as the fans for showing their support to him during his time in the senior squad.

“I can’t thank everyone at Leeds United enough for the past 11 years, from all the coaches I’ve had from when I first came at seven-years-old to all the coaching staff now,” wrote Gray, via Instagram.

“I have enjoyed every second of my time at the club and have so many great memories for life from watching in the stands to playing on the pitch.

“I would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the managers that I have had but especially Daniel Farke, for trusting me this year and giving me the opportunity to play and teaching me so much about the game I am so grateful for him and all the coaching staff.

“Along the way I have made friends for life and I am also grateful for every team mate I’ve been with from the age of seven to the teammates last season.

“And for the fans you are amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the support you have given me and hopefully Harry in the next few years to come.

“We will cross paths again.”

Gray’s importance to Leeds

Archie Gray - Leeds United league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2023-24 44 (40)

Gray emerged as a bright young talent early in the campaign, starting the team’s opening Championship game against Cardiff City.

The midfielder’s performances earned him regular game time, which led to speculation over his future.

A new long-term contract in January helped secure him until the end of the campaign, with the Whites pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

But a failure to go up has led to his exit, with Leeds needing to raise funds in order to avoid any issues complying with the financial rules.

Losing a talented academy prospect will hurt supporters

Gray won over supporters quickly, with his performances at just 18-years-of-age impressing many.

The midfielder showed great versatility by moving into right-back midway through the campaign and still competing at a high level.

Academy players are so important for clubs to keep a sense of community with the supporters, so cashing on Gray will be a big blow to the fanbase.

But a £40 million fee is excellent business for the Whites, especially given Gray has just 12 months of senior experience under his belt at this stage of his career.