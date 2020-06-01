Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘We will be ready’ – Many Leeds United fans react as club’s stance on Championship schedule revealed

Published

37 mins ago

on

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United see no issue with the EFL’s schedule for the Championship’s return, despite opposition coming from the likes of Queens Park Rangers following the update.  

Leeds have under three weeks to prepare for the return of the Championship, with June 20th earmarked as the date things will kick-off again.

For Leeds, there’s no issue with that, as Phil Hay revealed on Twitter.

However, across the Championship, QPR have already released a statement stating their annoyance with the schedule.

On the back of learning the stance of both Leeds and QPR, Leeds’ fans have issued their verdicts on Twitter.

Many have moved to discuss how Marcelo Bielsa’s side are going to be well prepared for the resume of the Championship given how they’ve trained in lockdown looking to meet the manager’s elite fitness level.

Others have questioned the professionalism of the QPR approach, discussing just how well prepared the R’s are returning to the training ground.

Here, we dive into the sea of reaction from the Leeds faithful…

