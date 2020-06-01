‘We will be ready’ – Many Leeds United fans react as club’s stance on Championship schedule revealed

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United see no issue with the EFL’s schedule for the Championship’s return, despite opposition coming from the likes of Queens Park Rangers following the update.

Leeds have under three weeks to prepare for the return of the Championship, with June 20th earmarked as the date things will kick-off again.

For Leeds, there’s no issue with that, as Phil Hay revealed on Twitter.

as I understood it, most Champ. clubs were looking for three/four full weeks of contact training – which they aren't going to get – but it's hard to see how the season can finish (sensibly) by July 31 if it starts any later than June 20. Not hearing any complaints from Leeds. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 1, 2020

However, across the Championship, QPR have already released a statement stating their annoyance with the schedule.

On the back of learning the stance of both Leeds and QPR, Leeds’ fans have issued their verdicts on Twitter.

Many have moved to discuss how Marcelo Bielsa’s side are going to be well prepared for the resume of the Championship given how they’ve trained in lockdown looking to meet the manager’s elite fitness level.

Others have questioned the professionalism of the QPR approach, discussing just how well prepared the R’s are returning to the training ground.

Here, we dive into the sea of reaction from the Leeds faithful…

I would guess that’s because we have come back fit and the clubs that haven’t don’t like the shorter time given — Billy Kneeshaw (@billy_kneeshaw) June 1, 2020

Makes you wonder what QPR have been doing during lockdown? Surely you would keep your players fit and ready for a return whenever. — Barney V2 (@barney___21) June 1, 2020

We will be ready 😁 pic.twitter.com/6Ci3DqSFLu — Ben Jones (@BenJonesLUFC) June 1, 2020

Everyone is being treated the same, so what's the problem? — Zak Pullen (@zak_pullen) June 1, 2020

Lots of players will have been lulled into a false sense of security aka the season not starting. For me this is still all bluster. I think it'll possibly start, not finish but I will say this. I'm certain the Leeds players will be the most ready. I back us to pull away… — Leodis74 (@leodis74) June 1, 2020

Equal playing field. Same for everyone involved. Stop whinging — spivo (@clivedyer4) June 1, 2020

Didn’t Germany have only 2 weeks on contact training before they restarted 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Paul Bucknell (@buckolpr) June 1, 2020

Same for everybody – end of. — Rob Harvey (@RobHarv140656) June 1, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!