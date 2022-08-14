“We were the better side” – Nathan Jones makes Luton Town claims following Preston North End defeat

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones felt the better team lost as his side were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End on Saturday thanks to a Brad Potts stunner.

The Hatters haven’t had the most convincing of starts to the Championship season and are currently winless, but Jones insists the performances are there after claiming his team edged the performance in terms of quality as opposed to Ryan Lowe’s side – despite coming out with absolutely nothing.

It was Preston’s first win at Luton in 32 years and they were made to work hard for the win despite the Bedfordshire side failing to trouble Freddie Woodman in the Lilywhites goal.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Harry Cornick Bournemouth Brentford Fulham QPR

Speaking to the media after the game, Jones was disappointed as he felt his side didn’t deserve to lose, saying: “Preston are a good side, they’re hard working, real good Championship knowledge.

“They’ve come here and done a job. For them it’s a magnificent performance – away at Luton, to win 1-0, not many do that, and to keep a clean sheet.

“Overall I think we were the better side, we just didn’t take a chance and they did.”

Jones also voiced his frustration at the amount of stoppages in the game, insisting something must be done to curb gamesmanship

“They’re not going to be in any rush to do anything, and rightly so, it’s up to us to be able to deal with that,” Jones continued.

“The fact is that we conceded and then they were never going to be in any hurry. I think something has to be done.” Luton find themselves in 20th position with just two points from their opening three games. The Verdict It wasn’t a vintage performance from Luton and you can argue it was a very good away setup from Preston that got them the win. That being said, Ethan Horvath was the busiest of the two keepers, so Preston did find chances throughout the game and defended well once they took the lead. So, no doubt Jones will be frustrated at the lack of consistency in his teams performance throughout the afternoon. The longer Luton go winless, the longer the pressure will build on them and given their recruitment this summer, getting up and running as soon as possible will be important.