“We were nowhere near the level..” – Ryan Lowe reacts after Preston North End’s defeat v Bristol City

Despite a lack of goals, Preston North End have had a fairly positive start to the new season and with one of the best defensive records in the league, they currently sit eighth in the table.

Therefore, the odds were probably in their favour last night as they headed to Ashton Gate to take on a Bristol City side that were without a win in five games.

However, it was the Robins who came out on top and took all three points.

City took the lead in the 54th minute before Preston thought they had got themselves back into it to salvage a point in the 82nd minute.

However, a 90th minute goal from Rob Atkinson again meant the Lilywhites left Bristol with nothing.

Whilst a late goal is always agonising, Ryan Lowe admits that’s not what cost them as his side’s performance wasn’t up to scratch.

Giving his honest assessment on the match, Lowe told the club’s Official Media: “I don’t think the late goal has cost us, I think the performance has cost us to be honest with you.

“It is disappointing for us all round. I felt the first half, we got away with one or two in terms of them creating opportunities, but we were nowhere near the level of expectation.

“I’m thinking we can have that point and see it through, but we just couldn’t do it towards the end.

“The lad has scored a free header from the back post, three yards out, that can’t happen.

“I’m thinking just take a point, see it through.

“I’m not too sure how it’s gone in [Bristol City’s winning goal], I’ll have to look at it back, but we’ve got to defend it better.

“Then you maybe see it through and we’d have been absolutely over the moon with a point, after the week we’ve had.”

The Verdict:

No team can ever go into a game expecting to win but you would expect Ryan Lowe to be very disappointed with this result for Preston yesterday especially as Bristol City have not been in the best form.

Although it’s disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute of the game, as the boss says, that can’t be what it comes down to and the reason why the Lilywhites feel they lost the game and rather they have to look at their performance across the 90 minutes.

Preston have shown an ability to score this season but they are struggling to do it consistently and you could argue that finding that form to score regularly may have helped them last night.

Whilst it’s a disappointing result, Preston face Stoke City at the weekend and Ryan Lowe will be eager for his side to show their quality in that performance.