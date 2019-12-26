Connect with us

Leeds United

‘We were lucky’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Leeds United fans are concerned after Preston draw

Published

1 min ago

on

Leeds United are without a win in three games after they drew 1-1 with Preston at Elland Road this afternoon thanks to a late Stuart Dallas leveller.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were uncharacteristically poor against North End in the first half, struggling to get to grips with the visitors who played with aggression and intensity and had plenty of chances on the break.

Alan Browne finished off a great counter to give Preston the lead and it was totally deserved at the time.

In fairness, the Whites began to take control as the game progressed and Dallas scored an equaliser in the 89th minute and that set up a frantic finish but the winner didn’t come.

Ultimately though, it was a point gained for Leeds and it leaves them eight clear of third in the race for automatic promotion.

Even though the Yorkshire side are in a great position, some supporters are concerned by this setback and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the draw…


