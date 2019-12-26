‘We were lucky’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Leeds United fans are concerned after Preston draw

Leeds United are without a win in three games after they drew 1-1 with Preston at Elland Road this afternoon thanks to a late Stuart Dallas leveller.

FULL TIME: Stuart Dallas' 89th minute equaliser seals a point for the Whites against a resolute Preston side. 1-1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 26, 2019

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were uncharacteristically poor against North End in the first half, struggling to get to grips with the visitors who played with aggression and intensity and had plenty of chances on the break.

Alan Browne finished off a great counter to give Preston the lead and it was totally deserved at the time.

In fairness, the Whites began to take control as the game progressed and Dallas scored an equaliser in the 89th minute and that set up a frantic finish but the winner didn’t come.

Ultimately though, it was a point gained for Leeds and it leaves them eight clear of third in the race for automatic promotion.

Even though the Yorkshire side are in a great position, some supporters are concerned by this setback and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the draw…

Shame we only started playing from the 80th minute — James Wright (@jamesbravo2000) December 26, 2019

1-1 draw on a day when we've played horrifically against another top 6 team Could have been far worse. — Jono Bradley (@niijonodhg) December 26, 2019

A point is better than none 👏🏻 — ℓιѕα єαяиѕнαω 💙💛 (@lisa_jane23) December 26, 2019

Never been more happy to hear a whistle. We will take the point with pleasure. — kathleen williams💙💛 ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) December 26, 2019

We were lucky to get that draw.

M.O T — Eddie brown (@Rochdalebuddha) December 26, 2019

Still not good enough — Calum Robinson (@CalumRobinson13) December 26, 2019

Take that point!! — Rob (@rob_brown8) December 26, 2019