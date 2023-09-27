Highlights Swindon Town is turning to Michael Flynn to help secure promotion to League One after their previous season under Jody Morris did not go well.

The 2023-24 season sees Swindon Town in League Two for the third consecutive campaign, with owner Clem Morfuni turning to Michael Flynn in a bid to try and win their spot back in League One.

The Jody Morris experiment did not work for the Robins last season, but there are some really promising signs under Flynn, with attacking players such as Jake Young and Dan Kemp really flourishing in an attack-minded system at the County Ground as they bid for automatic promotion.

Town have been promoted three times from League Two in the 21st century, with one of those seasons being that of 2006-07, where Paul Sturrock got the club over the line and back into the third tier.

The foundations however were laid by Dennis Wise and Gus Poyet, who briefly joined as players and also formed the management team, and their fantastic start to that season saw them coveted by a club in a higher division.

How did Gus Poyet get on at Swindon Town alongside Dennis Wise?

Appointed as player/assistant to Wise in the summer of 2006, who was player/manager himself, the ex-Chelsea pairing certainly had a very good start to life with the Robins.

Swindon won all five of their League Two matches in August, which led to the Manager of the Month award for the division being bestowed on Wise.

September was more of a challenge for the duo though as the dreaded curse of the aforementioned award seemed to set in, winning just two of their seven league matches in that very month.

Form started to pick up again in October with seven points out of a possible nine, but in a significant twist, Wise and Poyet were both pursued to join Leeds United of the Championship that very month.

United had been interested for a whole month before an approach arrived, and talks seemingly quickly broke down between the two clubs - that was quickly resolved however and the duo of Wise and Poyet departed for Elland Road with a league record of nine wins, four draws and two losses.

The move did not go well for the pair, with Leeds' financial situation somewhat of a mess they struggled and relegation was confirmed later on in the 2006-07 season to League One after they went into administration.

Wise stayed with the club until 2008 but Poyet departed a year earlier to advance his coaching career as an assistant to Juande Ramos at former club Tottenham.

What has Gus Poyet said on his time at Swindon Town?

Now the manager of the Greece national team, Poyet has looked back on his time at the County Ground with fond memories - even if it was just for a brief period.

"I had a great time at Swindon," Poyet said when speaking to Football League World.

"It was spectacular and I had a great relationship with the town, the players and the fans and we went to another level.

"It was a very short period but it is always important to me because it was where I started my coaching journey."