‘We want to finish in the play-offs’ – Blackburn Rovers ace sends determined message ahead of Championship restart

Blackburn Rovers’ Lewis Travis has stated his intentions of helping Blackburn to a top-six finish when the Championship season resumes.

Travis, 22, has been one of Blackburn’s best performers this season. He’s so far featured 35 times in the Championship this term, scoring twice and landing his side into play-off contention.

Despite going into the temporary halt in football on the back of a four game winless run, Blackburn still sit just three points outside the top-six after some resurgent form through the middle of the campaign.

Speaking to www.rovers.co.uk, Travis outlined the recent return to training, and his excitement about getting back underway:

“Training has been perfectly structured by all the coaches and sports scientists since we came back. We’ve done everything right, gradually building the training up bit by bit.

“I’ve watched the Bundesliga games on the television and it’s not the same to play without supporters. But I’m happy to have the games back, although it’s really sad that the fans can’t be back with us.”

The remainder of most every football league will be played behind-closed-doors. We’ve recently seen the return of the Bundesliga, and the football world is trying to gauge what football might be like for the foreseeable future.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Travis still believes his side can continue their slow-burning surge up the table, and land a top-six spot come the final game of the season.

“It’s not as if we’re coming back just to finish the season, we’re coming back because we want to finish in the play-offs and finish the season strongly,” he explained.

“We’ve got some big games still left to play, we’ve come back fit and we’re ready to give it our best shot because we still have a great chance of getting in those play-offs.”

Tony Mowbray’s side have emerged as dark horse for the play-offs. They’ve proved a consistent side throughout and have picked up some good wins long the way.

The verdict

Blackburn are one of several teams in the mid-table region who will have their sights set on a top-six finish.

The Championship table has been as tight as it ever has this season, so if Blackburn are to beat the middle pack to a play-off place, they’ll need to hit the ground running later this month.