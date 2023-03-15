“We want to change it” – Carlos Corberan identifies where West Brom need to improve

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes his side needs to improve their away form if they want to stop the negative momentum that’s building against them on the road, speaking to the Baggies’ media team.

There’s no doubt that Corberan has changed things for the better at The Hawthorns since his arrival in October, with the ex-Huddersfield Town boss managing to take them from the relegation zone into the promotion mix.

But they haven’t been in the best form on their travels recently, losing their last four consecutive away games, conceding nine times and scoring just three times in the process.

Think you’re a hardcore West Brom fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who is the club's current no. 1? Alex Palmer Josh Griffiths David Button Boaz Myhill

Suffering an unlucky 2-1 loss against league leaders Burnley at Turf Moor, they then went on to lose against Birmingham City, Watford and Hull City on the road too, with their defeats against John Eustace’s side and the Hornets particularly disappointing for them considering neither team are in the best form.

Their away form could cost them a place in the promotion mix because they have been more than good enough at home, going unbeaten at The Hawthorns since Corberan’s first game in charge.

With this in mind, Albion’s boss is keen to see his side’s fortunes improve on the road, with tonight’s clash against Cardiff City in the Welsh capital giving them a chance to turn things around.

Corberan said: “Sometimes you hit periods where you don’t win either at home or away and that’s what we’ve got now on our travels.

“We’re motivated to stop this type of momentum building further against us. We want to change it.”

The Verdict:

It’s important that they do improve their form away from home because they can’t be consistent without it.

Consistency will end up being the difference between those who make the play-offs and those who fall just short, so it’s vital they face their demons and put them behind them.

Looking at their remaining games on the road, there are definitely some winnable ones in there, with tonight’s hosts Cardiff struggling in front of goal for much of the campaign.

After the international break, they travel to Rotherham United, Stoke City, Blackpool, Sheffield United and Swansea.

The games against Rotherham, Blackpool and Swansea are definitely ones they can take three points from, even with the Seasiders claiming a 6-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers at Bloomfield Road last night.

A trip to Bramall Lane could be quite difficult for them though – and Stoke showed their ability against Middlesbrough yesterday evening. With this in mind, they will need to be on their A-game if they want to get as many away points on the board as possible.