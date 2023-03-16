Carlos Corberan has admitted that he feels like West Brom lost two points as they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City away from home on Wednesday night.

Whilst that may be considered a decent point in normal circumstances, the Baggies are running out of games as they look to finish in the play-off places. Therefore, they went to Wales hoping for a third consecutive victory, and it looked like that could happen as they went ahead through a stylish Daryl Dike finish.

However, the hosts pushed on after the break, and they got back on level terms thanks to a Sory Kaba strike in the 65th minute.

Corberan brought on Tom Rogic and Brandon Thomas-Asante as they looked to find the winner, but it didn’t happen, meaning they are five points behind sixth-placed Millwall, who they play next after the international break.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the Spaniard didn’t pull any punches as he made it clear that this was a game Albion should have won.

“When you are an ambitious side like we are, you are never going to be happy when you only take one point and not three. The feeling in the dressing room was like one of defeat and certainly that we have left two points here.

“I don’t think that’s a negative. I think it’s important now to take this feeling into the next time we wear Albion shirts, and realise that one point isn’t enough. We want more.”

Albion had been scheduled to play Sheffield United on Saturday but with the Blades in the FA Cup, they have a free weekend going into the break, so they’re next up against the Lions on April 1.

The verdict

This is a blunt message from Corberan, and it’s the right attitude to have because that was a game that was there for Albion to win, and they couldn’t see it through.

For balance, some will question the boss’ decision to bring on Adam Reach for Dike, which seemed negative, and they conceded shortly after. But, he did push for the win after Cardiff equalised, but they couldn’t get that goal.

So, there’s no denying it was a frustrating night for West Brom and whilst they are brilliant at home, they haven’t found the right formula on the road, and it’s something that needs to be addressed if they are to go up this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.