Nottingham Forest

‘We used to be an attractive proposition’, ‘Get in’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer development shared

Nottingham Forest will not be signing Dan Gosling from Bournemouth, as the midfielder wants to stay with the Cherries this season.

The 30-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular under Jason Tindall this season, and the arrival of Jack Wilshere, with Ben Pearson set to follow, means that competition for places is fierce in the middle of the park.

Therefore, Gosling had been expected to leave and it was reported that Chris Hughton was keen on bringing the former Everton man to the City Ground.

However, in a further development shared today, it was revealed that Gosling will not be leaving for Forest, even though a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

It’s fair to say that most fans aren’t too bothered by that development, as they feel the club are already well-stocked for midfielders who are like Gosling.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


