‘We used to be an attractive proposition’, ‘Get in’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer development shared

Nottingham Forest will not be signing Dan Gosling from Bournemouth, as the midfielder wants to stay with the Cherries this season.

A move to bring Gosling to Forest on a permanent basis was seemingly all but agreed. Gosling – out of contract in the summer – now wants to stay at Bournemouth and help them push for the PL. Loan moves not very likely either, given that there are already 5 on the books.#NFFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) January 28, 2021

The 30-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular under Jason Tindall this season, and the arrival of Jack Wilshere, with Ben Pearson set to follow, means that competition for places is fierce in the middle of the park.

Therefore, Gosling had been expected to leave and it was reported that Chris Hughton was keen on bringing the former Everton man to the City Ground.

However, in a further development shared today, it was revealed that Gosling will not be leaving for Forest, even though a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

It’s fair to say that most fans aren’t too bothered by that development, as they feel the club are already well-stocked for midfielders who are like Gosling.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Most worrying aspect of this is the player rejecting this after everything else was agreed. His club want him out, they want to replace him Ben Pearson and publicly made a move to do this. Hughton has made it clear he and Forest want him and yet he’s refused it….not good. #nffc — Mark Sutton (@GregSideburn) January 28, 2021

If we get nobody then Arter needs to be fit and start showing some form. And we've still got Yates in a couple of weeks, Krovinovic, Cafu, Sow (for now), Colback to get fit, Bachirou to get fitter, Freeman possibly. Plus all the wingers who can play at 10. — Paul Gibson (@redgolf99) January 28, 2021

Why would anyone want to join us?? They only have to be linked and our ‘supporters’ immediately write them off.. if that doesn’t stop them then the comedic chaotic frankly awful ownership/plan should ensure they stay away. We used to be an attractive proposition for players.. — Chris_NFFC (@cjstax) January 28, 2021

Should be going for the likes off Pearson from pne or the couple off players from Barnsley — dave tipper (@dtipper1975) January 28, 2021

Thank you Jesus. — DGB (@DGBCampbell) January 28, 2021

GET IN — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) January 28, 2021

maybe we can go out and get a good promising cm instead. probably not — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) January 28, 2021