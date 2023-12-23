Highlights Leeds United dominate Ipswich Town with a 4-0 victory, showcasing their attacking prowess and solid defense.

Ipswich fails to register a shot on target, highlighting Leeds' defensive strength and control of the game.

Leeds continue to impress, maintaining an unbeaten home run and demonstrating their maturity in pushing for goals even with a comfortable lead.

Leeds United recorded their latest success in what was a statement victory for the Whites at Elland Road, as they dismantled promotion rivals Ipswich Town by four goals to nil.

Pre-match, this encounter between second and third place in the Championship was billed as a potentially defining game in the race for Premier League football, as Leeds looked to slash the gap between themselves and Kieran McKenna's side to seven points, and they did so in some fashion.

Leeds United imperious at Elland Road

Daniel Farke's side came into this game defending the only unbeaten home run standing in the division, which has now stretched to twelve games, winning on eight of those occasions.

Leeds United at Elland Road (2023/24) - As of December 23rd 2023 Result Cardiff City 2-2 West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Watford 3-0 QPR 1-0 Bristol City 2-1 Huddersfield Town 4-1 Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Swansea City 3-1 Middlesbrough 3-2 Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town 4-0

Ipswich failed to land any blows on Leeds, as for the second time this season on the road, the Tractor Boys made the long journey south without registering a shot on target.

At the other end, the Whites' well-documented attack was yet again ruthless, with three of the four shots on target recorded beating Vaclav Hladky, as well as a Leif Davis own goal.

Yet again, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe were at the centre of all things good from a Leeds persuasion, with the Dutch forward also recording his 50th Championship goal after firing two past the Czech keeper. All after Pascal Struijk continued his strong form, heading home the crucial opener after just eight minutes.

Farke on "unbelievable" statistic amid defensive strength

The Leeds defence has received a high number of plaudits across the campaign, particularly the centre-back pairing of Struijk and Joe Rodon.

This was again a key facet in a dominant performance as Ipswich recorded just two attempts in the ninety minutes, with Farke highlighting a key statistic from the game in his post-match interview with Sky Sports via Leeds Live.

"Ipswich are a really good side. They had some good possession spells but we kept them really quiet. They had two half chances in the first half and in the second half they had an expected goals of none. That's unbelievable and I'm not sure I've had that against any opponent." Farke began.

"We didn't allow them to have one corner in the game and we scored four goals. We hit the crossbar twice."

Leeds United "totally controlled" proceedings

As already mentioned, Leeds recorded four shots on target from nine in total, but the strength in defence, highlighted by stats such as a 75% tackle success rate allowed Farke's men to control the tempo of the game, even after going into the interval with a 3-0 advantage.

This, unsurprisingly, was yet another aspect of the performance which left the former Norwich City boss full of praise against the fellow East Anglian side.

"They are a really good side and fully deserve to be in the top positions at the moment but it was a really impressive performance. For me, the most important topic is we kept going after being in a 4-0 lead. We didn't just look to defend the clean sheet." he continued.

"We had everything under control against the ball and it was a really mature performance.

"We totally controlled and dominated the game. We were really good in terms of defending and attacking set pieces. It was a really good all round performance."

Next up for Leeds United

Doing the double and scoring eight times in two games against the Tractor Boys will give this Leeds side even more confidence as we continue to progress through a crucial period of the season.

Next up for them is an away trip to a Preston North End side who are struggling for form, having won just one of their last seven games and were defeated at Swansea City on Friday night.