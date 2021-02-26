‘We thought Liverpool were going to beat it’ – Exclusive: Leroy Lita on Reading’s historic feat

Former Reading striker Leroy Lita has revealed he thought Liverpool would surpass the Royals’ record single-season points total last term but suggested we’re unlikely to see such dominance in the Championship again, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Reading secured promotion to the Premier League in style in 2005/06, as they won 31 games, lost just twice, and scored 99 goals on their way to 106 points – the most of any English team in a single league season ever.

That record stands to this day but, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, Lita revealed he thought Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool might break it in the top flight last term.

He said: “The Championship is a hell of a league and we got the record number of points in an English season, we thought Liverpool were going to beat it last year but it’s still there.

“We had a great squad, a great team morale, and a great spirit around the place.”

Lita was one of a raft of players that Steve Coppell had brought to the Madejski Stadium in the summer of 2005, joining from Bristol City after scoring 24 goals in League One for Robins the previous season.

He didn’t quite reach that figure in his debut season with the Royals but with 11 goals in 26 Championship appearances that term, the striker played an important role in that historic triumph.

It was a special season for the club and one that he considers among the greatest achievements of his career, behind playing in the Premier League itself.

Lita explained: “Playing in the Premier League was the highlight but that was a great achievement. To play 46 games in the Championship and only lose two all season, we probably won’t see that again.”

Under Veljko Paunović, Reading are in the mix for promotion once again this season but look set to fall a fair distance short of Coppell’s record breakers.