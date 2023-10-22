Highlights Shane Duffy takes full responsibility for Norwich City's collapse in their 3-2 loss to Leeds United and admits that the players failed to follow the halftime instructions.

Duffy defends David Wagner, suggesting that the players are behind the coach, despite mounting pressure on his position at the club.

Norwich's loss dropped them to 10th in the Championship table, putting a dent in their promotion chances, and they need to turn their results around soon to avoid further concerns from supporters.

Shane Duffy has claimed that the Norwich City players need to take full responsibility for the team’s collapse in 3-2 loss to Leeds United.

The Canaries were flying high in the first half on Saturday afternoon as the side led 2-0 going into the break against Daniel Farke’s team.

Duffy opened the scoring in the fourth minute with his first goal for the Norfolk outfit.

Gabriel Sara doubled the hosts advantage just before half-time, with Norwich on the verge of a very important result.

But a Duffy own goal around the hour mark kick-started Leeds’ comeback, which was sealed with a Crysencio Summerville brace in the final 15 minutes.

What has Shane Duffy said about Norwich’s 3-2 loss to Leeds United?

Duffy admitted that the team failed to follow David Wagner’s half-time team talk instructions, which involved being more aggressive in the second 45.

The centre back believes it is up to the players to take responsibility for the collapse, amid mounting pressure on Wagner’s position at the club.

“I wouldn’t say it was game management,” said Duffy, via Pink Un.

“We just stopped doing what we are good at. They changed a few things and had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out in the second half, high press and get the third goal to kill it. We didn’t. We ended up sitting off them and giving sloppy balls away.

“[They] counter-attacked off our attacking free kick. You cannot do that. The message at half-time was to run all over them and we didn’t. That is on the players. We take responsibility for that. The effort was there but probably in the wrong way.

“Everyone was running around trying to fix things, but we got it wrong in the second half. The goals are ridiculous. It’s the same story.

“We are conceding ridiculous goals at the minute and it’s hurting us. It’s something we need to fix because you can’t get anywhere in this league without being solid. In the second half we certainly weren’t solid. We need to fix it.”

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The loss dropped Norwich to 10th in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Canaries make a quick return to action with a midweek round of league fixtures coming up.

Wagner’s side take on Michael Carrick’s in-form Middlesbrough side on 24 October, with Boro now level on points with Norwich after winning their last five games in a row.

Should David Wagner’s position be under threat at Norwich after Leeds defeat?

Duffy makes a pretty clear defence of Wagner in these post-match comments, which suggests the players are behind the coach at the very least.

To go 2-0 up against Leeds at home and not win is going to hurt a lot, and put a dent in the team’s promotion chances.

To give up that kind of win after their current form just makes matters even worse, with Norwich winning just once in their last seven games.

Wagner needs to turn the side’s results around soon or supporters will start to voice their concerns over the direction of the club.