Mark Robins has claimed that he wants a couple more signings in the door at Coventry City before the transfer window closes in a few weeks.

The Sky Blues tasted defeat in their opening game of the new campaign, falling to a 2-1 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Kyle McFadzean had put the visitors in the lead at the start of the second half but a brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall turned things around for Enzo Maresca’s side in the closing stages.

Coventry have had a busy summer, already adding a number of fresh faces to their squad after suffering a loss in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

What are Coventry City’s remaining summer transfer plans?

Robins has nine new players to choose from compared to last season, including the likes of big-money signings such as Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

But the Coventry boss is keen to add a couple more players to his ranks before the 1 September deadline.

Following the defeat to the Foxes, the 53-year-old outlined the club’s plans for the remainder of the window, while also delivering positive team news.

“I think we still need a few more,” he told CoventryLive.

“But ultimately we have got Callum O’Hare on the grass and, touch wood, he’ll come back with no issues, so he won’t be too far away.

“Jamie Allen and Fabio Tavares are the same, so there’s three more players to come into the squad, but I still think we need a couple.

“That depends on a number of things.

“The backing that I have had on the back of Viktor [Gyokeres] going, and the backing I have had from the influx of capital has been good but we have still got to be careful because the operating costs have got to remain manageable and not spiral out of control, which is a good balancing act.

“And that’s why it’s a case of hats off to Dean Austin and his recruitment department staff because they have worked their socks off.

“Honestly, they have worked so hard over the summer and continue to do so, and the fact that Doug’s [King] backed it is great.”

Coventry return to action midweek in the opening round of this year’s edition of the EFL Cup, with a clash against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Do Coventry City need more summer signings?

The loss of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP was a big blow earlier in the summer, but the club moved quickly to secure a replacement in Simms.

The speculation surrounding Gustavo Hamer is getting quite intense, and the Dutchman could still depart the CBS Arena in the coming weeks.

If Hamer does leave then it could take two people to replace his level of output in the team.

But even if he does stay, another signing wouldn’t go amiss to bolster the team’s options ahead of a long campaign ahead.

The defeat to Leicester showed that Coventry can still compete at the top end of the Championship, so perhaps all that’s missing is one more big name arrival to keep the team in promotion contention.