Highlights Daniel Farke has claimed that Leeds United have 'limited resources' as he looks to strenghten his squad.

This comes despite the high-profile sales of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

Farke has confirmed he does want to replace the latter, who is posied to sign with West Ham United.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confirmed he does want to sign a new forward player as Crysencio Summerville prepares to join West Ham, but he conceded the club have ‘limited resources’.

The Whites are set for a second consecutive season in the Championship after losing the play-off final to Southampton in May, which was tough to take considering they had picked up 90 points in the league.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Failure to go up meant sales were inevitable, with chairman Paraag Marathe admitting as much in the aftermath of the defeat at Wembley.

Daniel Farke makes Leeds United transfer admission

Yet, despite Summerville joining Archie Gray as a high-profile exit in the current window, with the duo fetching fees of around £40m and £25m, Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds won’t be in a position to splash the cash over the next four weeks.

“Our situation is also quite clear. Obviously after selling a winger, an offensive player like Cree, everyone knows we'd like to add a player in a similar position, there's no doubt.

“It's not like right now we receive a full player like Archie Gray or Cree Summerville, also lots of money and right now we can spend it. At the moment we still have to pay for a few sins in the past and make sure we're in line with all the financial rules and this is also the reason why sometimes a club has to take a decision also to sell a player.

“We still have the situation that we've done something not in the perfect way in former years and right now have to pay the price. In the last season we were pretty disciplined and careful with what we spent.

“We have to be careful and it's an open secret, it's not like we take all the money from a transfer like Cree and can spend it right now. We have pretty limited resources.”

Leeds United’s financial situation

This is not the news that fans wanted to hear, as they’ve seen two top talents go in Gray and Summerville, and there would be hope that it gave the Whites more freedom.

However, it’s important to stress that Farke’s comments aren’t directed at the current owners. He is clear in outlining that the club are paying for past mistakes, and that’s unfortunately the situation they’re in right now.

The previous regime made plenty of errors in the market, and Leeds don’t want to breach PSR rules, as we’ve seen that it could result in a points deduction.

There’s no suggestion that this could happen, but failure to go up last season was always going to have consequences, as the Yorkshire outfit have a squad that commands big wages.

Leeds United look in a strong position

The overall mood around Leeds should be positive though, and they are going to sign players before the deadline, so they can still improve.

Farke is working with an excellent group, and the fact they’ve won all their pre-season games, including a victory over Valencia, shows they’re in a good place right now.

There’s nothing for the team to fear in the Championship, and there will be an expectation that not only can Leeds go up, but they can do so by occupying one of the automatic places.

Leeds start their season at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth next weekend.