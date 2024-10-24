After a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek inflicted a second-successive defeat upon Sheffield United, who had previously remained unbeaten, Rhian Brewster took to social media to issue a message to the fans.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's late goal proved to be the difference between the sides, but Chris Wilder will undoubtedly just be glad to get two tricky away games out the way.

The Blades ought not to be too disappointed at their recent pair of losses as they're still firmly in the automatic promotion race.

They'd be even deeper in that race had it not been for the fact they started this season with a two-point deduction, but most Sheffield United fans would've been content with the position they find themselves in now had it been offered before the season.

Rhian Brewster addresses the Sheffield United fans

Brewster took to social media after the Boro defeat to urge calm amongst the fans, asking them to stick with the team after what's been a tricky week for them.

"We stick together and keep fighting" Brewster posted on Instagram.

The Liverpool academy graduate played a full 90 minutes in midweek, which amidst a horrible run of injuries, was the first time he had completed a full 90 since August 2022.

Despite appearing 10 times in the Championship this season, he's still yet to get off the mark, while his last Blades goal came all the way back in October 2022.

Sheffield United look light in attack

Despite having just dropped out of the Premier League, Sheffield United aren't exactly what you'd call flush with attacking options, particularly up front where they lack a proven goalscorer at this level.

Kieffer Moore was brought in to try and bridge that gap, but with just one league goal to his name this term, he still has some way to go yet to prove he can be their go-to man.

That rings true for Brewster too who, before trying to prove his goalscoring prowess at this level, must prove his fitness, as entering his fifth season with the Blades, only once in the previous four campaigns has he managed to play more than 20 games.

Sheffield United top scorers (Championship only) as per ESPN Player Name Goals Gustavo Hamer 4 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 2 Oliver Arblaster 2 Kieffer Moore 1 Sam McCallum 1

That's certainly a concern for Wilder, who must be scratching his head at what he needs to do to get his side scoring goals, as despite the fact his side reside in the play-offs, they've scored the second-fewest goals of any side in the top half of the table.

The promotion picture

Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship in 2022/23.

If there's to be more scenes like this at Bramall Lane in May, then the Blades are likely going to have to sort out their attack.

But in the meantime, they're tucked nicely into the play-off picture and sit just three points behind Burnley in the second automatic promotion spot.

They get the chance to bridge that gap at home to Stoke City on Saturday, and with a four-match winning home run under their belt - keeping a clean sheet in each one of those games - the omens look good for them keeping up their promotion challenge.