The pressure is on Wayne Rooney to perform at Birmingham City, of that there is no doubt.

It is not the 37-year-old's fault that John Eustace was harshly sacked by the Championship club - a decision that has drawn outrage from many corners - but the circumstances of his arrival, the impressive work done by his predecessor, and the attention that the change has drawn in the UK and around the world means there is plenty of expectation.

As good a job as he did at Derby County under difficult circumstances, those circumstances made it tough to make a proper judgment on Rooney the coach while his spell at DC United was underwhelming and there are question marks about how he will cope without Liam Rosenior, now impressing at Hull City, on his staff.

What can we expect from Wayne Rooney?

Birmingham's American owners have said they made the change to bring in someone that will play 'no fear' football while the former England captain has, himself, promised to instill a winning mentality.

In the announcement of his appointment on the club website, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us. My job is to elevate the Club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”

The Blues job looks like a good one to arrive in - exceeding expectations and sitting sixth in the Championship with ambitious owners that are willing to back their manager and a fanbase that are excited about what the future may hold - and as such there is nowhere for Rooney to hide.

Early as it is in his management career, this feels like the job that could make or break it, or at least the job that will shape his standing as a coach in the eyes of many.

All new appointments deserve patience but Rooney may need a little more than most and we shouldn't jump too soon to make judgments given how tough his early fixtures are and the 'no fear' playing style that he has been tasked with bringing.

Who will Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City play first?

Making the change during the international break buys the new Blues boss some time to work with his players and it looks as though he's going to need it as he's set for a baptism of fire in the Championship.

Rooney's first game in charge will come away against a rejuvenated Middlesbrough, who have won five on the bounce and put four past Sunderland, at the Riverside.

They then welcome ninth-place Hull, who have been a tough nut to crack and lost just twice in the league all season, to St Andrew's before heading on the road to take on Southampton. Russell Martin's side are not lacking in quality and looked to have made real progress ahead of the international break with seven points from three games.

Next up is high-flyers Ipswich Town, who have taken a remarkable 28 points from a possible 33 this term, and then fourth-place Sunderland, who can pull teams apart when things click.

That is as testing a five-match run as a new manager can face at this level - particularly one that is expected to bring in a new style of football and maintain their early-season pace.

If things start badly, and they could, then it won't be long before Birmingham come under fire for replacing Eustace with Rooney but the Championship club need to be patient and so do we. He's got a lot to prove but we shouldn't be too quick to judge given his testing early fixtures.