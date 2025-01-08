This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Bolton Wanderers have been very hit-and-miss so far this campaign.

League One is as competitive as ever this season, and as a result, Bolton's quest for promotion back to the Championship has become very, very difficult.

They currently sit 10th in the table, having won 11 of their 23 league games, while drawing four and losing eight.

As it stands, there is a four-point gap between them and the play-offs, so if they can find a good run of form, they can certainly finish inside that top six.

Ian Evatt now has the January transfer window to strengthen his squad to ensure that they are in the best position possible going into the second half of the campaign.

His side have been linked with a number of names over the last few days, such as Peterborough's Joel Randall and non-league star, Tom Cursons.

However, Evatt also has some big decisions to make regarding some of his current players, including a certain out-of-favour striker.

Dion Charles linked with a move away

This week, Football League World exclusively revealed that Bolton's Dion Charles is on the radar of fellow League One side, Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have a few issues at the top end of the pitch currently, and consider Charles to be a solid solution to those problems.

The news may come as somewhat of a shock to both Huddersfield and Bolton fans, as the 29-year-old often struggles to get himself into the starting eleven under Evatt, but he has managed to score seven goals in 15 league starts so far this season.

Dion Charles' total Bolton Wanderers stats, as of 8th Jan (transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 148 57 10

Charles has been a key player for Bolton over the last few seasons, but perhaps it is time to cash in if Huddersfield are willing to pay up.

Bolton fan highlights concern regarding the club's strikers

Football League World spoke to their Bolton fan pundit, Liam O'Meara, who had mixed feelings regarding the potential sale of the forward.

"This is the worst-case scenario for me, selling Dion Charles, but he has dropped out of favour and he doesn't look like the same player in the last few weeks. Whether that's because the writing has been on the wall internally for a while, we'll probably never know."

"At 29 years old, it seems very likely that if the money's right we should probably cash in, so I'll probably change my mind. It does make me worry about the actual recognised strikers that we have, as opposed to this system of sort of quasi-strikers that we're looking at using, which is McAtee and Collins."

"That concerns me. I feel like we need to bring in some proper firepower alongside Adeboyejo."