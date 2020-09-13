Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘We should move on’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update in pursuit of West Brom ace

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have hit a stumbling block in their attempted pursuit of West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore due to his excessive wage demands, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood Wednesday are open to fulfilling West Brom’s desire of them buying Zohore on a permanent basis, but the forward’s wages are the key issue given he has recently enjoyed a pay rise following his role in the Baggies’ promotion.

Zohore reportedly had a clause in his contract which meant his wages rose once West Brom sealed their top-flight return, and this is the key reason why the Owls are struggling to agree terms with the 26-year-old who netted three goals last term.

However, it is believed Wednesday are still pushing to get the deal over the line despite this financial hurdle, with Garry Monk looking to add Zohore to his attacking unit which includes the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga.

Nixon took to Twitter to share the update regarding Wednesday’s pursuit of the attacker:

Can you score full points in this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14

What club was Izzy Brown loaned from?

Plenty of Wednesday fans responded to this development by suggesting the club should look at other options rather than wasting their time on this deal, with some supporters believing they could find better value for money elsewhere.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We should move on’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update in pursuit of West Brom ace

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: