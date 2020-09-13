‘We should move on’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update in pursuit of West Brom ace

Sheffield Wednesday have hit a stumbling block in their attempted pursuit of West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore due to his excessive wage demands, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood Wednesday are open to fulfilling West Brom’s desire of them buying Zohore on a permanent basis, but the forward’s wages are the key issue given he has recently enjoyed a pay rise following his role in the Baggies’ promotion.

Zohore reportedly had a clause in his contract which meant his wages rose once West Brom sealed their top-flight return, and this is the key reason why the Owls are struggling to agree terms with the 26-year-old who netted three goals last term.

However, it is believed Wednesday are still pushing to get the deal over the line despite this financial hurdle, with Garry Monk looking to add Zohore to his attacking unit which includes the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga.

Nixon took to Twitter to share the update regarding Wednesday’s pursuit of the attacker:

West Brom. Zohore wages proving a massive problem in Sheff Wed deal. Baggies prefer a sale. Owls would do a buy. But even a loan a stretch because he got a promotion rise to top money. Still trying. But difficult. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

Plenty of Wednesday fans responded to this development by suggesting the club should look at other options rather than wasting their time on this deal, with some supporters believing they could find better value for money elsewhere.

Here are some of the responses…

We don't need a failed Premier league striker coming to us demanding ridiculous wages. If he needs to go back to the championship in order to get first team football then his wages should be that of a championship striker #swfc — Lyndon Wilkinson (@LyndonWilkins10) September 13, 2020

We should move on — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) September 13, 2020

If his wages are anywhere near reported £50,000 per week he is not worth bothering with. I amsure better value for money exists elsewhere. — James Green (@apanfull) September 13, 2020

Decent at the right price but not one to break the bank on…move on https://t.co/DWOu7US4Di — dale sugden SWFC (@DaleSugden) September 13, 2020

Not sure I’d have him on big wages. What’s more he’s no where near as good as Fletcher. May as well have kept him. In my opinion anyway. — Christopher McMillan (@csmc51) September 13, 2020

Stick to our guns, keep the wages manageable. Move on and find another #SWFC 👍 https://t.co/eok2QsJBsU — Just Craig (@JustCraigyp) September 13, 2020