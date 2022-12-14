“We should have had…” – Dan Neil addresses controversial moment in Sunderland v West Brom

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has claimed that the Black Cats should have had a second penalty against West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening but admitted that their Championship rivals created the better opportunities on the night.

Amad Diallo gave Tony Mowbray’s side an early lead from the penalty spot at the Stadium of Light after the Manchester United loanee had been felled by Conor Townsend.

The hosts missed opportunities to increase the deficit before the break and Albion fought back in the second half – with Tom Rogic scoring a stunning equaliser after 70 minutes and Daryl Dike heading in the winner 12 minutes later.

Things could have been very different as just before Dike’s decisive goal, Diallo was sent tumbling in the Baggies box again but this time the referee waved away appeals for a penalty.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil discussed that controversial moment but admitted their opponents did enough to win the game.

He said: “I still think we had chances and I think we should have had another penalty in the second half. I think it was pretty much identical to the one in the first half that got given.

“But I think overall on the night, they created more chances and played better in the second half. We must need to take this one on the chin and brush it down and go again next week.”

The Black Cats are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to the MKM Stadium to take on Hull City.

The Verdict

You can understand Neil’s frustration because Amad was a little unlucky not to be awarded a second penalty just before Dike’s winner.

Ultimately, the drop-off in Sunderland’s performance after the break and the way Albion raised their game was the difference but on another day, that second penalty is given and kills the visitors’ comeback.

There’s been a lot of talk about the inconsistency of Championship officiating this season but unfortunately, it doesn’t look as if anything is going to change any time soon.

All the players can do is control what they can control and Sunderland didn’t do that well enough on Monday.