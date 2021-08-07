‘We should be cashing in’ – Many West Brom fans react to 29-year-old’s absence

West Bromwich Albion marked their return to the Championship with a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth last night.

Valerien Ismael’s came from behind twice to earn a point on the South Coast, with both teams finding the net in either half.

Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for Bournemouth, sweeping home from close-range before Dara O’Shea headed in an equaliser.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back ahead in the second half, but Callum Robinson was on hand to salvage a point for Albion.

There was one notable absence from West Brom’s squad last night. With only six subs named on the bench, Romaine Sawyers was missing from the matchday squad.

This came on the back of reports linking Sawyers with a move to Stoke City, who according to the Stoke Sentinel, are keen to bring the midfielder to the bet365 Stadium.

Sawyers featured 19 times in the Premier League last season as Albion were relegated, and his future at the Hawthorns now looks uncertain.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and it looks as if Albion look set to cash in for a fee this summer, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to Sawyers’ absence and his potential departure…

I've seen enough in 90mins to know that, sadly we should be cashing in on Sawyers. Just don't see how his languid style fits in the system. Hard for me to say that because I really do think there's a player in there. — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) August 6, 2021

Such a high risk appointment this, and team selection to go with it. Squad really lacks balance, as can be seen by main talking points being which of our 5 CBs should play. We badly need a forward, and midfield options. Especially if Champ team of the year player Sawyers is gone. — Andrew Benbow (@WBABenbow) August 6, 2021

4 or 5 new incoming surely if we can't fill the bench and looks like Sawyers is off #wba — taga.bird (@taga_bird33) August 6, 2021

Surprised at Kipre BUT he was immense at Wigan – I don’t think Ismael trusts Ajayi in possession . Sawyers Stoke bound – doesn’t suite our high energy style of play Feel like Phillips will play a big role, after today. #WBA #BOUWBA — Jack Phillips (@Coach_JackP) August 6, 2021

Sawyers. V-good player at championship level. Gets in most squads in the ch’ship. Is his game a high tempo one?No. Is his game built on strength+pace?No.He’s a metronome,he’s great on ball+has a good range of passing.He’ll slot in well somewhere just not WBA with VI at the helm. — hoody (@suttonbaggie) August 6, 2021

Looks like Sawyers may be on his way out… hmmmm interesting. We must have few ideas in the pipeline… #WBA — Owen (@owen_wba23) August 6, 2021

Feel bad for sawyers if true, he wasn't bad in the championship for us, first half of the season he was decent. Wish him well whatever happens — Dawson (@Daws_WBA) August 6, 2021

Would make sence if sawyers did leave. His work rate does not suit how val wants to play. He's hasn't got a press in him 🤣 #WBA #hisownpace — DOOD (@DoodWBA) August 6, 2021