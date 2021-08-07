Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘We should be cashing in’ – Many West Brom fans react to 29-year-old’s absence

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion marked their return to the Championship with a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth last night.

Valerien Ismael’s came from behind twice to earn a point on the South Coast, with both teams finding the net in either half.

Emiliano Marcondes opened the scoring for Bournemouth, sweeping home from close-range before Dara O’Shea headed in an equaliser.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back ahead in the second half, but Callum Robinson was on hand to salvage a point for Albion.

There was one notable absence from West Brom’s squad last night. With only six subs named on the bench, Romaine Sawyers was missing from the matchday squad.

This came on the back of reports linking Sawyers with a move to Stoke City, who according to the Stoke Sentinel, are keen to bring the midfielder to the bet365 Stadium.

Sawyers featured 19 times in the Premier League last season as Albion were relegated, and his future at the Hawthorns now looks uncertain.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and it looks as if Albion look set to cash in for a fee this summer, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to Sawyers’ absence and his potential departure…


