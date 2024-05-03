Highlights Will Still leaving Stade de Reims could be a great opportunity for Sunderland to secure a top manager.

Still has expressed interest in managing in England again, making him a strong candidate for the Black Cats.

Sunderland should prioritize appointing Still quickly to start building towards a successful future after a disappointing season.

Will Still has been of great intrigue to many English football fans, with the England native having done an exceedingly good job at French side Stade de Reims, despite it being his first managerial role.

On Wednesday, Still and Reims announced that they have parted ways, and that should be music to Sunderland fans' ears, as the manager has been constantly linked to the Black Cats, with the Englishman expressing particular interest last month at returning to his native shores.

Sunderland have taken plenty of time on their next managerial appointment, having made a mess of Michael Beale's stint, but with Still being arguably some of the hottest property around on the managerial circuit, is there a possibility that Sunderland miss out on yet another managerial target if Still opts to follow any interest from clubs in a top European league?

FLW fan pundit discusses Will Still future

Still would be a real coup for Sunderland as they look to finally appoint a manager that will form part of a long-term project of getting back to the top flight.

With the club having been linked to multiple managers in the past few weeks, frustration is beginning to grow at the apparent dallying from the Sunderland hierarchy, and one fan, FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Asutwicke has shared his thoughts on what the board should be doing with this potentially positive news for the Black Cats.

"I think we should be doing everything to be honest with you as we have been linked to him for what feels like an eternity," Jack told us.

"There was a hefty compensation fee that we would have needed to pay, and I don't think many of us fans were happy that we seemed unwilling to pay that.

"Now with it out of the way though, we should be moving heaven and earth to get him in.

"He may have suitors elsewhere, but he has said previously he would like to come and experience the challenge of the Championship and return to England.

"We just need to be doing everything, and I mean everything, to get him in in my opinion.

"It isn't like there will be better options elsewhere too. Danny Rohl might not necessarily leave Sheffield Wednesday and the same goes for Marti Cifuentes at QPR.

"There are other names too, but Will Still is so high profile, we should be going hammer and tongs to make this deal happen.

Will Still should be Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' top priority

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has certainly taken his time over finding and appointing a replacement for Beale, but it isn't as though he is without candidates.

Names such as Marek Papszun, Paul Heckingbottom, Steve Cooper as well as more rogue choices such as Roy Keane and Jermain Defoe have been banded around by multiple different news outlets as everybody awaits the decision.

However, despite some of these names offering top flight experience in England and further afield, and others offering promise of a long-term project, nobody combines the two like Will Still does.

That is why he should be the number one priority for Sunderland upon the conclusion of their season this coming Saturday.

The earlier they appoint a new manager, the better chance they have of building towards a project that will hopefully see them better their finish this season.

The Black Cats will be finishing in and around mid-table now, no matter what the result is, come the conclusion of the 12:30 Championship kickoffs this Saturday, and with Still now definitely available, there should be a sense of urgency about bringing some positivity back to the club following such a drab end to the season.