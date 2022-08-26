“We should be after something a bit different” – Birmingham City fan pundit delivers verdict on Lyle Taylor transfer situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland believes that a move for Lyle Taylor wouldn’t be the right move for the club.

Blues boss John Eustace refused to rule out a deal to sign the Nottingham Forest forward before the close of the transfer window next week.

Taylor spent the second half of last season at St. Andrew’s as part of Lee Bowyer’s side, which earned a 20th place finish in the Championship table.

In 14 league appearances for the club, Taylor scored five goals and earned one assist.

However, this Birmingham supporter believes that it would not be a worthwhile pursuit to bring the 32-year old back to the team before the September 1 deadline.

He has claimed that Taylor is not the mould of forward that is needed in the squad given the current options available to Eustace.

Despite being pleased with how the player performed for Birmingham last season, a different use of the club’s resources is preferred.

“I wouldn’t be against Lyle Taylor coming back completely but I don’t really fancy it either,” Oxland told Football League World.

“I don’t feel like he’s what we need at the club at the moment.

“He did really well on his loan spell with us and became a bit of a fan favorite but I just feel like we’re lacking a bit of pace up top.

“Maybe his clinical finishing could assist Blues, but I just feel like we should be after something a bit different because we already have some similar players.

“But you know if he played the way he did like he did on his loan spell then great. But I’ve got mixed emotions towards it and I don’t know what he was like in the dressing room, you know, articles can lead you in any direction.

“But personally, I just don’t think he’s what we need right now.

“Although most Blues fans we’re very, very grateful for what he did for us last season, but I feel like we should be looking for a different type of striker.”

Birmingham have had a slow start to the new campaign, with the side currently 19th in the league table.

Eustace’s side have earned one win under their new manager, drawing two and winning two.

Up next for the Blues is a trip to face Rotherham United this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Taylor performed well for Birmingham last season and helped the side avoid a true relegation battle.

However, perhaps focusing their attention on younger talent may be a better way to improve the first team squad.

The 32-year old did well on a short-term basis, but is not a long-term target that would vastly improve the current squad.

A loan move last January was a solid quick-fix, but now the club needs to focusing on how to grow the club with more sustainable transfer targets.