‘We really are going for it’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Birmingham City fans are delighted as new signing announced

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Juan Castillo on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼, 𝗝𝘂𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼! 👋🇳🇱 The 21-year-old defender has joined #BCFC on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Powered by @_FarleyandJones. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 6, 2021

The left-back came through the ranks at Ajax before moving to the Londoners in 2019. However, as is the case for many youngsters at Stamford Bridge, Castillo has had to go out on loan to get regular minutes and he had spells with AZ Alkmaar and Den Haag last season, featuring regularly for the latter in the Eredivisie.

Now, the 21-year-old is preparing for his first spell in English football, with Blues announcing that they had secure a temporary deal for Castillo, who also agreed a contract extension with the European champions.

Given his pedigree, with the defender having starred for Chelsea’s dominant youth sides along with featuring for the Netherlands at younger age groups, it’s fair to say there is a real excitement about this signing with Birmingham fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the deal from Twitter…

We really are going for it this season aren’t we — joshO (@j5xtra) July 6, 2021

Blues making moves this early on is such an improvement — Ryan (@OutrageousOdin) July 6, 2021

Better fire up that bus Blues cause you know it’s happening — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) July 6, 2021

I'm happy with that — minimints 123 (@123_minimints) July 6, 2021

Nice one Bowyer & Co. Could be a hidden gem of the summer with this loan signing. Bowyer had good links and trust from the big sides with loans during his time at Charlton so let’s hope that follows at blues too!! Let’s keep these signings coming now #bcfc https://t.co/MOoYOn7GE1 — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) July 6, 2021

Up the Castillo!! Really quick pacy full back/wing back looking forward to seeing him down here! #bcfc https://t.co/vZxz4MXVn2 — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) July 6, 2021

We’re gonna win the league https://t.co/9emvjGmmmz — BG (@BCFCgowdyzz) July 6, 2021