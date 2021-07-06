Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘We really are going for it’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Birmingham City fans are delighted as new signing announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Juan Castillo on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The left-back came through the ranks at Ajax before moving to the Londoners in 2019. However, as is the case for many youngsters at Stamford Bridge, Castillo has had to go out on loan to get regular minutes and he had spells with AZ Alkmaar and Den Haag last season, featuring regularly for the latter in the Eredivisie.

Now, the 21-year-old is preparing for his first spell in English football, with Blues announcing that they had secure a temporary deal for Castillo, who also agreed a contract extension with the European champions.

Given his pedigree, with the defender having starred for Chelsea’s dominant youth sides along with featuring for the Netherlands at younger age groups, it’s fair to say there is a real excitement about this signing with Birmingham fans.

